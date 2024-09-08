BJP’s Strategic Move: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces Six Parivartan Yatras In Jharkhand

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jharkhand in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday that the BJP will conduct six Parivartan Yatras across Jharkhand. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jamshedpur on September 15.

Parivartan Yatras and Prime Minister’s Visit

Chouhan detailed the BJP’s plan to organize six Parivartan Yatras throughout Jharkhand, with participation from both local and senior leaders. He also confirmed that Prime Minister Modi will visit Jamshedpur on September 15. During this visit, the Prime Minister will introduce the Vande Bharat Train and deposit the first installment of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana into the accounts of 113,195 impoverished residents of Jharkhand.

Chouhan’s Criticism of the JMM Government

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who arrived in Ranchi on Sunday, criticized the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Chouhan claimed that Soren’s recent promise of providing 500,000 jobs is part of a larger deceptive strategy aimed at securing votes. He condemned the state government’s handling of the recent Excise Constable recruitment drive, which reportedly led to the deaths of 12 youths due to inadequate arrangements for the physical tests.

Upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Jharkhand is preparing for its legislative assembly elections later this year, as the current government’s term ends in 2024. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has yet to announce the election dates.

Chouhan’s remarks and the BJP’s strategic moves are expected to influence the political landscape as the state approaches its crucial elections.

