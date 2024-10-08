Haryana Assembly Polls Results : Vinesh Phogat Wins From Julana, Defeats BJP’s Yogesh Kumar

Former Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who recently transitioned into politics, is contesting the Julana assembly seat in Haryana’s Jind district on a Congress ticket. This election is particularly significant for the party, as it last won this seat in 2005. Currently, Phogat is trailing behind her opponents, marking a challenging start to her political journey.

In the latest election updates, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in a majority of the 46 seats in Haryana, showcasing an unexpected resurgence that has caught many by surprise. Phogat, alongside fellow Olympian Bajrang Punia, joined the Congress party last month after being prominent figures in the wrestlers’ protest against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Competitive Landscape in Julana

Phogat faces stiff competition in Julana from BJP candidate Yogesh Bairagi, a former Army captain. Other contenders include incumbent MLA Amarjeet Dhanda from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kavita Dalal, also a wrestler. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) held the Julana seat from 2009 to 2019, while the Congress hopes to break a 19-year dry spell with Phogat’s candidacy.

A New Journey in Politics

After a meeting with former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Phogat expressed her commitment to serving the community, stating that her political journey is “not just about politics, but a fight for service and justice.” When questioned about her aspirations for a ministerial position, she noted that such decisions are ultimately in the hands of the party’s high command, adding, “I want to work for the entire state, not just Julana.”

Phogat has been vocal about advocating for women’s rights, urging voters to choose a party committed to these issues. After casting her vote in Charkhi Dadri, she described election day as a “huge festival” for Haryana and emphasized the importance of civic participation. Reflecting on past leadership, she highlighted the advancements in sports during Hooda’s tenure, urging voters to remember the BJP’s actions regarding farmers and other societal issues.

Party Support and Criticism

Hooda characterized the decision to field Phogat as a “token of gratitude” for her contributions to the nation. However, her candidacy has not been without controversy. Some BJP leaders have criticized her involvement, accusing the Congress of leveraging her status for political gain. Vinesh’s cousin, Babita Phogat, a BJP leader, has publicly stated that the decision has caused rifts within the Phogat family.

As the election progresses, the outcome in Julana will not only determine Vinesh Phogat’s political future but also serve as a reflection of the changing political landscape in Haryana. With her unique background and commitment to social issues, she aims to resonate with voters seeking change in their representation.

