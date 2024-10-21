Home
Monday, October 21, 2024
Haryana Weather Today: Warm Start at 24°C, AQI And Forecast

Today in Haryana, the forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 24.0°C and a maximum temperature of 35.37°C

Haryana Weather Today: Warm Start at 24°C, AQI And Forecast

Today in Haryana, the weather is warm, with the current temperature sitting at 31.49°C. The forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 24.0°C and a maximum temperature of 35.37°C. The relative humidity is at 28%, and a wind speed of 28 km/h is expected throughout the day. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, October 22, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience slightly cooler morning temperatures, with a minimum of 23.52°C and a maximum of 35.49°C. Humidity levels will decrease to 20%, meaning the air will feel a bit drier compared to today.

If you’re planning outdoor activities, be prepared for a hot day. The day’s heat may make afternoon activities uncomfortable for some, especially if you’re sensitive to high temperatures. Ensure you dress appropriately, stay hydrated, and limit exposure to the sun during peak hours.

Air Quality Index (AQI)

The AQI in Haryana today is 173, which indicates moderate air quality. People with respiratory conditions, especially children or individuals with asthma, should consider limiting prolonged outdoor activity. It’s essential to stay aware of the AQI to maintain your health, especially if you have pre-existing health conditions that might be aggravated by poor air quality.

7-Day Weather Forecast for Haryana

  • October 22, 2024: 33.46°C, Clear skies
  • October 23, 2024: 34.09°C, Clear skies
  • October 24, 2024: 34.33°C, Clear skies
  • October 25, 2024: 33.14°C, Clear skies
  • October 26, 2024: 33.42°C, Clear skies
  • October 27, 2024: 33.08°C, Clear skies
  • October 28, 2024: 32.90°C, Clear skies

Each day of the week is expected to bring clear skies with consistently high temperatures, making it important to plan your week accordingly.

Weather in Major Indian Cities on October 21, 2024:

  • Mumbai: 29.23°C, Light rain
  • Kolkata: 28.26°C, Broken clouds
  • Chennai: 29.24°C, Light rain
  • Bengaluru: 25.45°C, Moderate rain
  • Hyderabad: 27.71°C, Light rain
  • Ahmedabad: 30.34°C, Broken clouds
  • Delhi: 30.58°C, Clear skies

While Haryana enjoys clear weather today, cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru are experiencing varying degrees of rainfall.

