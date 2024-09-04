Paris Paralympics 2024: India Shines As Sharad Kumar Wins Silver In High-Jump; Mariyappan Thangavelu Secures Bronze

India’s para-athletes made the nation proud with a stellar performance at the Paris 2024 Paralympics as they secured a total of five medals.

India’s para-athletes made the nation proud with a stellar performance at the Paris 2024 Paralympics on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, as they secured a total of five medals, all from the para-athletics events. The medals came from two key categories: the men’s high jump T63 and the javelin throw F46, showcasing India’s growing strength in Paralympic sports.

High Jump T63: Silver and Bronze for India

In the men’s high jump T63 event, Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu delivered outstanding performances, winning silver and bronze medals, respectively. Sharad Kumar cleared an impressive height of 1.88m to secure the silver medal, while Mariyappan Thangavelu clinched the bronze with a best effort of 1.85m. The event was topped by Ezra Frech of the United States, the current world record holder, who took home the gold.

Also read: India Sets New Record with Highest-Ever Medal Tally at Paralympics, Surpassing Tokyo Games Performance

Understanding the T63 Classification

The T63 classification is designed for athletes with a single through knee or above knee limb deficiency, allowing competitors with similar levels of physical capability to compete on an equal footing. This category ensures fair and balanced competition among para-athletes with specific physical impairments.

Javelin Throw F46: More Glory for India

The success continued for India in the javelin throw F46 event, where Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar also won silver and bronze, respectively. Ajeet Singh’s remarkable throw of 65.62m in his fifth attempt earned him the silver medal. Sundar Singh Gurjar followed closely behind, securing the bronze with a throw of 64.96m. Guillermo Gonzalez Varona of Cuba won the gold medal with a throw of 66.16m, marking a thrilling competition among the top para-athletes.

Explaining the F46 Classification

The F46 classification is for athletes with arm deficiencies, impaired muscle power, or a restricted range of motion in the arms. Competitors in this category participate in standing events, demonstrating their skills in a field that accommodates their specific physical challenges.

Also Read: Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian Shuttler Nitesh Kumar Wins Gold In Men’s Singles SL3 Para-badminton