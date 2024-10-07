PM Modi Reaffirms India As ‘First Responder’ In Talks With President Muizzu

The visit follows a period of diplomatic tension, including the removal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Monday, reinforcing India’s status as a key ally and “first responder” to the island nation’s needs. During the discussions, PM Modi emphasized India’s commitment to its “Neighbourhood First” policy.

Prime Minister Modi stressed that India has always been a dependable partner for the Maldives, providing essential supplies during crises. “Whether it’s essential commodities, vaccines during COVID, or drinking water, India has consistently been a good neighbor,” said Modi, underlining India’s role in supporting the Maldives during tough times. He also highlighted key initiatives such as the inauguration of an airport, the handover of 700 social housing units, and a drinking water project that benefits 30,000 residents across 28 islands.

India and the Maldives also discussed opening new consulates in Addu and Bengaluru to further strengthen diplomatic ties. During the talks, PM Modi noted the Maldives’ critical role in ensuring the security of the Indian Ocean Region, a concern for India given Muizzu’s previous “India Out” stance during his election campaign.

Tourism And Economic Cooperation Take Center Stage

President Muizzu used the platform to advocate for the return of Indian tourists to the Maldives, a key source of revenue for the island nation. The tourism sector suffered last year due to comments made by Maldivian ministers regarding PM Modi, leading to a backlash from Indian tourists. The Maldivian government has since distanced itself from those remarks and is keen to restore its relationship with Indian tourists.

Addressing the press meet with President @MMuizzu of Maldives.https://t.co/1wB3CZgfnI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2024

“We look forward to welcoming Indian tourists back to the Maldives, as tourism remains the backbone of our economy,” President Muizzu stated. He also expressed hopes of negotiating a free trade agreement with India to boost investment and deepen economic ties.

Maldives Thanks India For Financial Assistance

President Muizzu also extended his gratitude to the Indian government for its financial assistance, including a ₹30 billion aid package and a $400 million bilateral currency swap agreement. “India has been instrumental in helping the Maldives address foreign exchange challenges, and we are thankful for their continued support,” said Muizzu. He acknowledged India’s pivotal role in developing critical infrastructure in the Maldives, including drinking water and sewerage facilities, as well as road infrastructure.

During his first official bilateral visit to India, President Muizzu assured Prime Minister Modi that the Maldives remains committed to safeguarding regional security. In an interview, Muizzu emphasized, “Maldives would never do anything to undermine India’s security. While we enhance cooperation with other countries, we ensure that regional security is never compromised.”

The visit follows a period of diplomatic tension, including the removal of Indian military personnel from Maldives and Muizzu’s “India Out” campaign promises during his election run. Addressing these issues, President Muizzu clarified that the Maldives does not have an anti-India agenda but rather responded to the desires of its citizens, who prefer a foreign-soldier-free nation. Despite this, Muizzu reaffirmed that India remains a crucial partner in the Maldives’ pursuit of regional stability.

