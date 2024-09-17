PM Modi Unveils Subhadra Yojana & Rail Projects Worth ₹2,871 Crore In Odisha

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Subhadra Yojana in Odisha, a new initiative aimed at empowering women. The announcement coincided with PM Modi's birthday celebrations.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Subhadra Yojana in Odisha, a new initiative aimed at empowering women. This announcement coincided with PM Modi’s birthday celebrations.

In this scheme, eligible beneficiaries aged 21 to 60 will receive a total of ₹50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

During a virtual ceremony, Modi laid the foundation stones for various railway projects valued at ₹2,871 crore and national highway projects in the state worth ₹1,000 crore at a programme in Bhubaneswar’s Janata Maidan.

In this event, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, Governor Raghubar Das, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and other Odisha government ministers were present.

Also Read: PM Modi To Unveil Major Railway Projects In Odisha Today

In addition, PM Modi also released the first installment of financial aid under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAYG) to approximately 13 lakh beneficiaries across 14 states.

During his visit, Modi met a recipient of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban at her residence in Bhubaneswar, where he was served kheer (a traditional sweet dish) in honor of his birthday. Under the central scheme, PM Modi also distributed house keys to new homeowners.

Must Read: PM Modi Celebrates 74th Birthday, Leaders Extend Wishes