Rajnath Singh Promises Strong Response If India’s Interests Are Threatened

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that India will use its military might "with full force" to protect national interests, emphasizing a commitment to sovereignty during Dussehra celebrations.

In a powerful address on Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India’s commitment to safeguarding its national interests, asserting that the country has never initiated conflict out of hatred or contempt. Speaking at Sukna in West Bengal during the Dussehra festivities, Singh stated, “If our interests are threatened, we will not hesitate to take a big step and use our military might with full force.”

Commitment to Sovereignty and Integrity

Singh articulated that India’s approach to conflict is rooted in a deep respect for its sovereignty and integrity. “We fight only when someone insults or attempts to harm our integrity and sovereignty. This is the legacy we inherit and will continue to preserve,” he explained. His remarks serve as a reminder that India stands firm against aggression, emphasizing its historical commitment to truth, religion, and human values.

Shastra Pooja: Honoring Military Heritage

During the Dussehra celebration, Singh participated in the traditional Shastra Pooja at the Sukna military station, where he paid homage to modern military equipment. This significant ceremony symbolizes respect for weapons as protectors of the nation. “The ceremony underscores our readiness to use our weapons with full force if necessary,” he noted, highlighting the importance of military preparedness in maintaining peace and stability along India’s borders.

Modernization and Indigenous Systems

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence explained that the rituals performed during Shastra Pooja reaffirm the cultural and spiritual significance of Dussehra while stressing the pivotal role of weapon systems in safeguarding the nation. Singh praised the Indian Army for its blend of tradition and modernization, emphasizing the focus on preserving India’s sovereignty and promoting indigenous defense systems.

The event was attended by several top military officials, including Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Defence Secretary-designate RK Singh, reflecting the high level of commitment within India’s armed forces.

Infrastructure Development Along the Borders

Additionally, Singh dedicated 75 infrastructure projects undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), valued at ₹2,236 crore, across 11 states and union territories. These projects aim to enhance infrastructure in remote areas, particularly along the China border, in a strategic move to bolster national security.

Rajnath Singh’s statements during the Dussehra celebrations encapsulate India’s resolve to protect its national interests while respecting its rich military heritage. As the nation continues to modernize its defense capabilities, Singh’s emphasis on using military might when necessary reflects a commitment to sovereignty that resonates deeply within India’s strategic framework. The combination of tradition and modernization will play a crucial role in ensuring India’s readiness to face any challenges on the horizon.

