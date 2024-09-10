Revanth Reddy Pushes For Swift Development Of Telangana’s Greenfield Pharma City

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to expedite the development of the greenfield 'Pharma City' on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to expedite the development of the greenfield ‘Pharma City’ on the outskirts of Hyderabad. This move aims to enhance the infrastructure and technology in the region, positioning it as a major hub for the pharmaceutical industry.

Meeting Details

On Monday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted an extensive meeting with state IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and senior officials regarding the Pharma City project. The meeting took place at the Secretary’s office and included key figures such as Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary to the Industries Department Jayesh Ranjan, TGIIC MD Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and various advisors and district officials.

Development Instructions

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to focus on the development of the Pharma City in the Mucharla area, which falls within Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar districts. He emphasized incorporating advanced global technologies in the project’s development. The CM also stressed the need for a pollution-free environment and ensuring that nearby residents do not face any inconvenience.

MUST READ: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Labels Congress As “Gangotri Of Corruption”

Infrastructure and Basic Facilities

The Chief Minister called for the rapid development of essential infrastructure, including roads, a safe drinking water network, electricity, and drainage systems. He urged the officials to assess future infrastructure needs and to plan for swift execution.

Investment and Promotion

Revanth Reddy highlighted that several well-known pharmaceutical companies have already expressed interest in investing in the Pharma City. The government plans to meet with these prospective companies soon. The Pharma City will be promoted as a one-stop destination for drug manufacturing, biotech, and life sciences companies.

Focus on Research and Development

The Pharma City will focus on various sectors, including antibiotics, fermentation products, synthetic drugs, chemicals, vitamins, vaccines, drug formulations, nutraceuticals, herbal medicinal products, specialty chemicals, and cosmetics. A special university will be established for research, training, and skills development in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. The CM also proposed introducing specialized courses to enhance employment opportunities in these fields.

Support for Landowners

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to support and involve the people and farmers who lost their lands due to the acquisition. Plans should be developed to integrate these stakeholders into the Pharma City project.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Congress Announces Third List Of Candidates For Jammu And Kashmir Elections