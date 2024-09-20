RJD Forms 7-Member Team To Investigate Nawada Violence

In response to the recent violent incidents in Nawada, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has formed a seven-member team to investigate the situation. This decision comes after a series of alarming events, including the burning of homes and rising concerns over law and order in the region.

Leadership and Composition of the Team

The team will be led by former Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Chaudhary. Under his leadership, the team is expected to conduct a thorough investigation and gather firsthand accounts of the situation in Nawada.

Immediate Action

The RJD’s team has already departed for Nawada to assess the situation on the ground. Their objective is to collect information, speak to affected families, and evaluate the local government’s response to the unrest.

Case Background

In the Nawada region of Bihar, numerous houses belonging to the Dalit community were torched late Wednesday night. Authorities have arrested 15 individuals, including the primary suspect, as an investigation continues to uncover the motives behind the violence.

RJD’s Commitment

This initiative reflects the RJD’s commitment to addressing the concerns of the local populace and ensuring justice for those affected by the violence. The party aims to shed light on the causes of the incidents and hold those responsible accountable.

The investigation’s findings will likely influence the RJD’s political strategy and response to the ongoing issues in Bihar, as the party continues to challenge the ruling government’s handling of law and order.

