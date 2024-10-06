Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
Saurabh Bharadwaj Accuses BJP Of Dodging Bus Marshals' Recruitment Issues

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday addressed the ongoing controversy over bus marshals' recruitment, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of backing out of its commitments and avoiding the issue.

Saurabh Bharadwaj Accuses BJP Of Dodging Bus Marshals’ Recruitment Issues

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday addressed the ongoing controversy over bus marshals’ recruitment, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of backing out of its commitments and avoiding the issue.

Bharadwaj stated, “Yesterday, the BJP was exposed on camera. The AAP and Congress are doing everything, and the BJP is only running away. We have seen Vijender Gupta running away. At the end, he said that the Lieutenant Governor has accepted the order of the Delhi Government that the marshals will be inducted.”

Bharadwaj questioned BJP leader Vijender Gupta about when the official order would be issued. “I want to ask Vijender Gupta when the order will be released. They asked us to release the order, and we did so, but they did not get it signed. We just want to know when the order will be passed and at what time. The bus marshals have been going to LG VK Saxena for a year, and in the last two or three days, he realized what public pressure is. The LG held a private meeting with BJP members. I want him to show the notice of the meeting,” he added.

MUST READ: BJP’s Election Strategy: Tarun Chugh On Winning Haryana And J-K

On Saturday, the Delhi Police detained Bharadwaj and other AAP leaders who were protesting outside the LG’s residence, demanding the regularization of bus marshals and civil defense volunteers.

“Today, the BJP has betrayed 10,000 bus marshals. Vijender Gupta promised us that if we passed the resolution from the cabinet, they would regularize bus marshals through the LG. But today, both the LG and BJP leaders have betrayed the bus marshals and the people of Delhi,” Saurabh Bharadwaj said while being taken away in a bus.

The AAP has alleged that the BJP has stepped back from its promise to regularize bus marshals through the LG after the Chief Minister Atishi-led cabinet passed a resolution in the assembly.

The BJP’s Delhi official handle posted on X about the meeting of LG Saxena with bus marshals, stating, “The Lt. Gov. Delhi met with a delegation of bus marshals today and assured them that their request would be given positive consideration. The meeting was arranged by State President Virendra Sachdeva. The Delhi BJP does not believe in politicizing humanitarian causes, which is why we facilitated a direct meeting.”

However, Delhi CM Atishi told ANI that the issue of marshals falls under service matters that come under the LG, and the BJP is not putting pressure on him to do so.

The bus marshals have been protesting to get reinstated after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena terminated their services in October last year.

ALSO READ: Gwalior’s Historic Day: First T20 Match And New MEMU Train Initiative

