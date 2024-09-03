Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Union Government Establishes High-Level Committee To Probe Drone-Based Attacks In Manipur

In the wake of drone attacks on Manipur, the government has established a committee, which consists of senior officers from the army, state police, and paramilitary forces to investigate the use of drones for dropping explosives by militants. 

This committee will include the lieutenant general of the army’s 57 Mountain Division, the additional Director General of Manipur Police, the major general of the Assam Rifles (South), and inspectors general from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF).

They will collaborate with technical experts to understand how militants are adapting drones for explosive attacks.

As per official familiar with the probe, it said “The committee was formed following a high-level meeting in the state on Monday. It will engage technical experts to analyze the operation of these explosive-laden drones, collect evidence, and assess the threat. The committee will then recommend measures to address this new threat.”

Further, committee will also consult with BSF experts experienced in dealing with drones used for smuggling drugs and firearms at the Indo-Pakistan border.

Meanwhile, in the past three days, there have been at least four incidents involving drones equipped with explosives. The most recent attack occurred on Tuesday morning, when a drone dropped explosives on the terrace of the Manipur Rifles post near Singla Dam, though no casualties were reported.

Tags:

Drone Attack government High-Level Committee MANIPUR NewsX
