Varanasi District Court To Address Gyanvapi Complex Cases And ASI Survey

Today is considered a pivotal day for hearings in the Varanasi district court concerning various Gyanvapi-related cases.

Today marks an important day in the legal proceedings related to the Gyanvapi complex, specifically concerning the Shringar Gauri case. The hearing will address several crucial matters, including the renovation of the basement and restrictions on the entry of worshippers onto the roof.

Multiple Cases and ASI Survey

The court will review approximately half a dozen cases related to Shringar Gauri. Additionally, a significant decision may be made regarding the ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) survey of the sealed basements within the Gyanvapi complex.

Significance of Today’s Proceedings

Advocates’ Response to Devendra Singh’s Passing

In a related development, the senior criminal lawyer Devendra Singh’s passing has led the Varanasi legal community to decide to abstain from judicial work. This decision reflects the deep respect and mourning for Singh’s contributions to the legal profession.

Overall, today’s hearings will be closely watched as they might impact both the legal standing and future actions regarding the Gyanvapi complex.

