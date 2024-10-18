Vistara To Operate Under New ‘AI 2’ Code Following Air India Merger

The merger between Air India and Vistara will see Vistara flights identified under the new code 'AI 2,' ensuring continuity in routes, service, and in-flight experience for travelers.

In a significant development for the aviation sector, Air India has announced that following the merger with Vistara, Vistara aircraft will be operated under a new four-digit code beginning with “2.” This transition is set to take place on November 12, 2024, marking a new era for the airline as it consolidates its operations.

As part of the merger, Vistara flights will be rebranded for booking purposes. For instance, a Vistara flight identified as UK 955 will change to AI 2955, allowing passengers to easily identify their flights on Air India’s booking platform. This change aims to streamline the travel experience for customers and enhance brand recognition across the airline’s network.

The routes and schedules previously operated by Vistara will remain unchanged, ensuring that travelers can continue to enjoy the same convenient services. Furthermore, passengers can expect to maintain the Vistara in-flight experience, including its menu options, cutlery, and attentive service delivered by the same crew.

Transition Of Loyalty Programs

In a move to reward loyal customers, Air India has announced that current members of the Club Vistara loyalty program will seamlessly transition to Air India’s Flying Returns program. This merger also brings about the evolution of the loyalty program into a new version dubbed the “Maharaja Club,” promising enhanced benefits and features for frequent flyers.

Upgrades And Fleet Enhancements

As part of its ongoing commitment to quality, Air India is actively upgrading its narrowbody fleet. This includes the delivery of new aircraft and a comprehensive retrofit of legacy aircraft with modern interiors. The Vistara catering services will also be extended to Air India flights, enhancing the overall passenger experience.

In addition to upgrading the narrowbody fleet, Air India has expanded its widebody fleet with the introduction of six A350 aircraft. These aircraft have commenced operations between Delhi and London, with plans to extend their service to New York in the near future.

Retrofit Program Underway

The airline has launched a major retrofit program, with the first A320neo narrowbody aircraft undergoing refurbishment in early September. A total of 27 legacy narrowbody aircraft will receive complete overhauls, with the retrofit program expected to be completed by mid-2025.

Air India’s multi-media campaign emphasizes the advantages of the unified airline. With the merger, passengers will gain access to over 90 domestic and international destinations, along with more than 800 additional locations through codeshare and interline partners. This integration is poised to offer travelers unparalleled connectivity, making Air India a more competitive player in the global aviation market.

MUST READ | Mumbai Police Files Case In Connection With Threat Message Demanding Crores From Salman Khan