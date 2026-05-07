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Home > NX News > Four Pillars of Circularity Come Together in Surat’s Landmark Clean-Up Drive

Four Pillars of Circularity Come Together in Surat’s Landmark Clean-Up Drive

Four Pillars of Circularity Come Together in Surat’s Landmark Clean-Up Drive

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-07 18:39 IST

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Four Pillars of Circularity Come Together in Surat’s Landmark Clean-Up Drive

Translating BRSR and EPR into Action: Nirmal Vasundhara Leads Multi-Stakeholder Initiative

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 6: Creating a truly sustainable world requires translating corporate vision into strict operational frameworks. On April 29, 2026, compliance vanguard Nirmal Vasundhara proved this in Surat. Spearheading an extensive waste recovery drive with HCCB, the organization coordinated a live execution of India’s environmental rules.

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The Engines of Change: India’s environmental transformation is guided by BRSR for corporate transparency and EPR for physical recycling. Companies like HCCB perfectly embody this mindset, backing this mega clean-up to prove that rule-abiding corporates are heavily invested in local ecological health.

Enforcement and Engagement: Effective sustainability depends entirely on local enforcement. Aided by the strong direction of the GPCB and SMC, engaged citizens and the essential Safai Sathis acted as the operational force, clearly demonstrating that separating waste at its source is the ultimate bedrock of compliance.

Navigating the Complexities. Successfully navigating EPR requirements takes specialized insight. Going beyond physical circularity—where 100% of gathered plastics were funneled to their MRF Center—Nirmal Vasundhara delivers strategic advice. From field-level operations to GHG accounting and EcoVadis preparations, they actively bridge the gap between legislation and execution.

From the Director’s Desk: “Environmental compliance requires verifiable, on-ground action. By uniting government, corporates, and citizens, we turn BRSR and EPR frameworks into real impact. Our mission is to ensure every sustainability commitment translates into complete circularity.”— Miklesh Goel, Managing Director

The Bottom Line: A zero-waste future is only possible through united efforts. When strategic partners like Nirmal Vasundhara provide the logistical and compliance frameworks, environmental mandates turn into verifiable, tangible change.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Four Pillars of Circularity Come Together in Surat’s Landmark Clean-Up Drive

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Four Pillars of Circularity Come Together in Surat’s Landmark Clean-Up Drive
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