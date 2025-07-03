Live Tv
Home > Offbeat > 15 Injured In A Plane Crashes In New Jursey, FAA and NTSB Investigation Starts

15 Injured In A Plane Crashes In New Jursey, FAA and NTSB Investigation Starts

The single engine Cessna 208B reportedly experiences engine trouble shortly after takeoff around 5:30 PM local time and was attempting to circle back for an emergency landing when it veered off the runway and crashed into wooded area. This skydiving plane carrying 15 people crashed yesterday evening at Cross Keys Airport in Monroe Township, New Jursey, sending all occupants to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

15 injured in Skydiving Plane Crashes in New Jursey |

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 22:57:01 IST

A skydiving plane carrying 15 people crashed yesterday evening at Cross Keys Airport in Monroe Township, New Jursey, sending all occupants to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical. 

The single engine Cessna 208B reportedly experiences engine trouble shortly after takeoff around 5:30 PM local time and was attempting to circle back for an emergency landing when it veered off the runway and crashed into wooded area.

Rescue operation continues 

Emergency crew swiftly responded to the scene, declaring it a mass causality incident.  Several individuals were reportedly covered in jet fuel and required decontamination before being transported to local hospital in Camden. Three people were admitted to the trauma center, eight to the emergency department, and four with minimal injuries were awaiting further evaluation.

Investigation is carried out by FAA and NTSB

Officials stated that the plane, owned by ARNE Aviation out of Virginia and leased to Skydive Cross Keys, was involved in a skydiving operation at the time of the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Also Read: British F-35B Fighter Jet Stranded In Thiruvananthapuram, To Be Taken To The UK

