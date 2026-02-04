LIVE TV
Alina Amir Viral Leaked MMS: Another Famous Pakistani TikToker Breaks Silence On Obscene Video, Says 'The Video Is…'

Alina Amir Viral Leaked MMS: Another Famous Pakistani TikToker Breaks Silence On Obscene Video, Says 'The Video Is…'

Alina Amir claimed that the circulating clip was fake but rather was made through artificial intelligence, and termed it a deepfake aimed at hurting her reputation.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 4, 2026 14:09:02 IST

Alina Amir Viral Leaked MMS: Another Famous Pakistani TikToker Breaks Silence On Obscene Video, Says 'The Video Is…'

The alleged influencer Alina Amir has been the target of a viral social media scandal in Pakistan and across the world of social media after a video supposedly involving the influencer became viral on social media platforms like Instagram and Tik Tok. The video already gained thousands of views and started a heated discussion of its validity and potential harm of misinformation in the digital era. 

Alina Amir Viral Leaked MMS: Another Famous Pakistani TikToker Breaks Silence On Obscene Video, Says 'The Video Is…'

In the hype, other content creators, such as Umer Butt, came out publicly and bemoaned that people were spreading false information very quickly and that people should not share information without verifying the information source. He made it clear that one should be responsible and sensitive when working with content that can be detrimental to the personal and professional life of a person. Alina Amir, with millions of followers on social networks, strongly refuted the fact that the video was real. She said in a statement issued several days after remaining silent that she had decided to address the matter after seeing a flood of misleading posts that her personal video was leaked. Amir claimed that the circulating clip was fake but rather was made through artificial intelligence, and termed it a deepfake aimed at hurting her reputation. She criticized the easy spread of such falsified material on the internet and cautioned about the dire effect it will have on people in terms of mental well-being and reputation.

Alina Amir Viral Leaked MMS

Going into more generalities, Amir specifically addressed the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to prosecute the criminals producing and selling AI-generated illegal content. She emphasized that this is not only a problem of famous people, but it can also affect ordinary people with no legal or financial assistance who can be targeted by such attacks just as much. The message that Amir gave was that the digital space requires more security, awareness and responsibility because the abuse of technology is still creating a gray area between reality and control.

Also Read: Mathira Khan Viral MMS: Pakistani Actress Trends Online Again After Alina Amir’s Leaked Video And Fatima Jatoi Clip — But Why?

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 2:09 PM IST
Alina Amir Viral Leaked MMS: Another Famous Pakistani TikToker Breaks Silence On Obscene Video, Says 'The Video Is…'

Alina Amir Viral Leaked MMS: Another Famous Pakistani TikToker Breaks Silence On Obscene Video, Says 'The Video Is…'

Alina Amir Viral Leaked MMS: Another Famous Pakistani TikToker Breaks Silence On Obscene Video, Says 'The Video Is…'

Alina Amir Viral Leaked MMS: Another Famous Pakistani TikToker Breaks Silence On Obscene Video, Says 'The Video Is…'
Alina Amir Viral Leaked MMS: Another Famous Pakistani TikToker Breaks Silence On Obscene Video, Says 'The Video Is…'
Alina Amir Viral Leaked MMS: Another Famous Pakistani TikToker Breaks Silence On Obscene Video, Says 'The Video Is…'
Alina Amir Viral Leaked MMS: Another Famous Pakistani TikToker Breaks Silence On Obscene Video, Says 'The Video Is…'

