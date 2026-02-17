Ash Wednesday 2026: When Is Holy Lent Starting As The Countdown To Jesus’ Resurrection Begins? Check Good Friday And Easter Dates

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Ash Wednesday 2026: When Is Holy Lent Starting As The Countdown To Jesus’ Resurrection Begins? Check Good Friday And Easter Dates

Ash Wednesday 2026: When Is Holy Lent Starting As The Countdown To Jesus’ Resurrection Begins? Check Good Friday And Easter Dates

Ash Wednesday 2026 falls on Feb 18, marking the start of Lent and the 40-day countdown to Easter on April 5.

Ash Wednesday 2026 falls on Feb 18.(Photo: Canva)
Ash Wednesday 2026 falls on Feb 18.(Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 17, 2026 20:40:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ash Wednesday 2026: When Is Holy Lent Starting As The Countdown To Jesus’ Resurrection Begins? Check Good Friday And Easter Dates

Christians across the world will mark Ash Wednesday on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, signalling the beginning of Holy Lent a solemn 40-day period of prayer, fasting and reflection leading up to Easter.

The day launches the spiritual countdown to the resurrection of Jesus Christ, one of the most significant events in the Christian faith.

When Does Holy Lent Begin in 2026?

Holy Lent in 2026 officially begins on February 18, which falls 46 calendar days before Easter Sunday. While Lent spans 46 days, only 40 are observed as fasting days, as Sundays are excluded. The 40-day period symbolises Christ’s fasting in the wilderness, as described in the Gospels.

You Might Be Interested In

For those searching online for “When is Lent starting in 2026?” or “Ash Wednesday 2026 date”, February 18 is the official start of the Lenten season.

Why Is Easter Early in 2026?

In 2026, Easter falls on Sunday, April 5. Many believers have noticed that Easter appears earlier than in some recent years.

Easter is determined by a centuries-old ecclesiastical formula. It is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon occurring on or after March 21, known as the Paschal Full Moon. In 2026, this calculation places Easter relatively early in April.

Key Christian Dates in 2026

Here are the important Holy Week dates for 2026:

  • Ash Wednesday: February 18, 2026

  • Good Friday: April 3, 2026

  • Easter Sunday: April 5, 2026

Because Easter falls on April 5, Lent begins earlier in February.

What Does Ash Wednesday Mean?

Ash Wednesday is a solemn day of repentance and renewal. During church services, worshippers receive a cross of ashes on their foreheads, often accompanied by the words, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” or “Repent and believe the Gospel.”

The ashes symbolise:

  • Human mortality

  • Repentance for sin

  • Spiritual renewal

The practice has roots in early Christian traditions of public penance. Today, ashes are typically prepared by burning palm branches from the previous year’s Palm Sunday celebrations.

Who Observes Ash Wednesday?

Ash Wednesday is observed by Christians across denominations, including Catholics, Anglicans, Lutherans, Methodists and several Protestant communities. While strongly associated with the Catholic Church, receiving ashes is not limited to Catholics. Many churches welcome all believers — and even non-baptised individuals to participate as a sign of reflection and devotion.

How Christians Observe Lent

During Lent, many believers choose to fast, abstain from meat on certain days, give up personal comforts, or commit to daily prayer and charitable acts. In Catholic tradition, Ash Wednesday is marked by fasting typically one full meal and two smaller meals without meat.

Though not a holy day of obligation, Ash Wednesday is among the most widely attended church observances in the Christian calendar.

The Spiritual Countdown to Resurrection

As the countdown to Jesus’ resurrection begins, Ash Wednesday 2026 invites Christians to pause in a fast-moving world and reflect on faith, humility and renewal. The Lenten journey culminates on Easter Sunday, celebrating the resurrection of Christ the foundation of Christian belief and hope.

For believers worldwide, February 18 marks not just the start of Lent, but the beginning of a sacred season of introspection leading to the joy of Easter on April 5, 2026.

ALSO READ: Ramadan Mubarak 2026: 100+ Ramzan Kareem Images, Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Status & Greetings To Share With Your Family And Friends

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 8:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ash WednesdayAsh Wednesday 2026Easter 2026 dateJesusLent 2026Lent 2026 start date

RELATED News

‘Absolute Nonsense’: Reel-Obsessed Delhi Bikers Recklessly Open Doors Of Moving Vehicles For Instagram Shorts; Viral Video Sparks Fury- Watch

Why Is Lunar New Year 2026 Celebrated? The Meaning Behind China’s Week-Long Beautiful Tradition And How It Is Celebrated

Teh Pucuk 17-Minute Viral MMS: Is It Real Or Deepfake? After Mathira Khan, Alina Amir And Arohi Mim’s Obscene Videos, Cyber Scammers Target Social Media Users

Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: New Twist In The Obscene Leaked Video Case — Here’s What We Know So Far

Does Angel Nujhat ‘12-Minute’ Viral MMS Link Really Exist? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Bhupen Borah To Join BJP On February 22: Days After Leaving Congress, Ex-Congress Chief Meets Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead of Assam Polls

Ash Wednesday 2026: When Is Holy Lent Starting As The Countdown To Jesus’ Resurrection Begins? Check Good Friday And Easter Dates

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Teams Confirmed: India, South Africa, Sri Lanka Among First to Qualify — Check Full List & Format Explained

PAK vs NAM Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Over Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Colombo

Why An Arrest Warrant Against Bhavish Aggarwal Has Been Issued? Ola Electric Founder In Legal Trouble Over Electric Scooter Case, All You Need To Know

PM Modi, Macron Inaugurate H125 Line In Major India-France Defence Push: What Are Everest-Climbing H125 Helicopters And Why Are They A ‘Special’ Game-Changer?

‘Transformative Opportunity’: PM Modi Highlights AI’s Role in Driving Inclusive Growth Across Key Sectors, Pushes For New Economic Developments

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan Get Eliminated if Their Match vs Namibia Gets Washed Out?

Rajpal Yadav ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case: Actor Walks Out Of Tihar Jail On Interim Bail 12 Days After Surrender, Says, ‘Mujhpe Koi Bhi Aarop Hai Toh…’

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZIM Backed by 1.4 Billion Fans’ — Internet Explodes as Australia Crash Out After Zimbabwe vs Ireland Washout

Ash Wednesday 2026: When Is Holy Lent Starting As The Countdown To Jesus’ Resurrection Begins? Check Good Friday And Easter Dates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ash Wednesday 2026: When Is Holy Lent Starting As The Countdown To Jesus’ Resurrection Begins? Check Good Friday And Easter Dates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ash Wednesday 2026: When Is Holy Lent Starting As The Countdown To Jesus’ Resurrection Begins? Check Good Friday And Easter Dates
Ash Wednesday 2026: When Is Holy Lent Starting As The Countdown To Jesus’ Resurrection Begins? Check Good Friday And Easter Dates
Ash Wednesday 2026: When Is Holy Lent Starting As The Countdown To Jesus’ Resurrection Begins? Check Good Friday And Easter Dates
Ash Wednesday 2026: When Is Holy Lent Starting As The Countdown To Jesus’ Resurrection Begins? Check Good Friday And Easter Dates

QUICK LINKS