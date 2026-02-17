Ramadan Mubarak 2026: 100+ Ramzan Kareem Images, Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Status & Greetings To Share With Your Family And Friends

Muslims across the globe are preparing to welcome the sacred month of Ramadan in 2026 a spiritually significant period devoted to fasting, prayer, charity, and self-reflection. The ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar begins with the sighting of the crescent moon.

In 2026, Ramadan is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, following the moon sighting on the evening of February 18, marking the start of Ramadan 1447 AH. During this holy month, believers fast from dawn to sunset, offer special prayers, perform acts of kindness, and focus on strengthening their faith.

As families gather for Iftar and communities unite in worship, exchanging heartfelt Ramadan Mubarak wishes has become a cherished tradition especially in the digital era of WhatsApp and social media.

To help you share the spirit of Ramadan 2026, here are 100 fresh and original wishes you can send to your loved ones.

100 Ramadan Mubarak 2026 Wishes

Ramadan Mubarak! May this month bring peace to your heart. May your fasts be easy and your prayers be powerful. Wishing you a Ramadan filled with mercy and blessings. May Allah accept all your duas this holy month. Ramadan Kareem! May faith guide you always. May your home be filled with warmth and barakah. A blessed Ramadan to you and your family. May this month strengthen your iman. Wishing you spiritual growth and inner peace. May your sacrifices be rewarded abundantly. Ramadan Mubarak 2026! Stay patient and grateful. May every Iftar bring joy to your table. May every Suhoor give you strength for the day. May Allah forgive your shortcomings. Wishing you clarity and calm this Ramadan. May your heart shine with faith. Ramadan Kareem! Embrace the blessings. May kindness define your month. May your charity multiply in rewards. Sending prayers for your happiness. May this Ramadan heal your worries. Wishing you countless moments of reflection. May Allah’s mercy surround you. Ramadan Mubarak! Let gratitude lead you. May your prayers open doors of success. Wishing you strength in fasting. May this holy month renew your spirit. May your nights be filled with light. Ramadan Kareem! Stay hopeful. May Allah bless your efforts. Wishing you serenity and joy. May your faith grow stronger daily. Ramadan Mubarak to you and your loved ones. May this month bring positive change. May Allah ease your hardships. Wishing you forgiveness and peace. May your heart overflow with gratitude. Ramadan Kareem! Keep shining with faith. May your good deeds weigh heavy on the scale. Sending warm wishes for a blessed Ramadan. May this month bring purpose to your life. Ramadan Mubarak! Embrace patience. May Allah guide your path. Wishing you abundant blessings. May your fasting strengthen your soul. Ramadan Kareem! Stay compassionate. May this month bring harmony to your home. Wishing you acceptance of all your prayers. May Allah grant you wisdom. Ramadan Mubarak 2026! Cherish every moment. May peace fill your days. Wishing you success in this life and the hereafter. May Allah answer your silent prayers. Ramadan Kareem! Spread kindness. May your faith light the way. Wishing you endless barakah. May your devotion be rewarded. Ramadan Mubarak! Stay steadfast. May this holy month bring comfort. Wishing you spiritual clarity. May your heart find tranquility. Ramadan Kareem! A month of mercy begins. May your nights be spiritually uplifting. Wishing you joy in giving. May Allah protect you and your family. Ramadan Mubarak! Trust His plan. May gratitude fill your soul. Wishing you patience and perseverance. May this Ramadan transform you positively. Ramadan Kareem! Stay humble. May your prayers bring inner strength. Wishing you peace beyond measure. May Allah multiply your rewards. Ramadan Mubarak! Seek forgiveness. May your home be filled with laughter. Wishing you blessings at every step. May your fasts draw you closer to Allah. Ramadan Kareem! Reflect and renew. May this month inspire generosity. Wishing you deep spiritual fulfillment. May Allah grant you good health. Ramadan Mubarak! Let faith lead. May your intentions be pure. Wishing you strength and sabr. May this holy month brighten your life. Ramadan Kareem! Stay grateful. May Allah bless your family abundantly. Wishing you a peaceful Ramadan 2026. May your heart glow with devotion. Ramadan Mubarak! Share the goodness. May this month bring unity and love. Wishing you meaningful prayers. May Allah’s light guide you always. Ramadan Kareem! Keep believing. May your fasting bring discipline and joy. Wishing you hope and happiness. May your duas be accepted. Ramadan Mubarak 2026! Stay inspired. May every sunset remind you of blessings. Wishing you and your family a truly blessed and peaceful Ramadan.

As the crescent moon signals the beginning of Ramadan, the message of compassion, gratitude, and unity resonates across the world. Whether through a heartfelt text, a meaningful image, or a simple dua, sharing Ramadan Mubarak wishes is a beautiful way to strengthen bonds and spread positivity.

Ramadan Mubarak 2026 to all. 🌙

