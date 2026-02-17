LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > 'Absolute Nonsense': Reel-Obsessed Delhi Bikers Recklessly Open Doors Of Moving Vehicles For Instagram Shorts; Viral Video Sparks Fury- Watch

'Absolute Nonsense': Reel-Obsessed Delhi Bikers Recklessly Open Doors Of Moving Vehicles For Instagram Shorts; Viral Video Sparks Fury- Watch

‘Reel-obsessed’ Delhi bikers open moving vehicle doors for Instagram reels; viral video sparks outrage, calls for strict police action.

Delhi roads turn dangerous as bikers pull open moving vehicle doors for Instagram fame. (Photo: X)
Delhi roads turn dangerous as bikers pull open moving vehicle doors for Instagram fame. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 17, 2026 16:57:55 IST

‘Absolute Nonsense’: Reel-Obsessed Delhi Bikers Recklessly Open Doors Of Moving Vehicles For Instagram Shorts; Viral Video Sparks Fury- Watch

Delhi roads witnessed a shocking display of recklessness as a viral video captured a group of bikers dangerously opening the doors of moving buses, autos, and cars to film Instagram reels.

The footage, now widely circulating on social media, has sparked massive outrage among netizens and raised serious concerns about road safety in the capital.

The video shows young bikers, many without visible number plates, chasing vehicles at high speed while forcefully pulling open doors mid-motion. 

Drivers can be seen scrambling to regain control and prevent accidents, highlighting the life-threatening nature of these stunts. An accomplice films the entire act, clearly aiming to turn the chaos into viral content.

Social media users have been quick to condemn the dangerous behavior, calling it “absolute nonsense” and demanding immediate action from authorities. 



Several comments questioned who would be held accountable if such reckless stunts lead to fatalities, while others suggested stringent measures like cancelling driving licences, seizing vehicles, and imposing heavy fines.

The incident has reignited debates on the dark side of social media obsession, with many pointing out that the chase for online fame often encourages dangerous activities. 

Experts and citizens alike warn that the combination of online validation, weak enforcement, and lack of fear is turning busy city roads into hazardous playgrounds.

Delhi Police have been tagged repeatedly in posts, with users urging swift action to prevent a tragedy. Some suggested extreme punitive steps, including confiscation and auctioning of bikes involved, to serve as a deterrent. The viral clip has highlighted glaring gaps in traffic monitoring and road policing, with many questioning why such blatant violations go unchecked.

As this video spreads across platforms, it serves as a chilling reminder of the real-world consequences of social media stunts. Authorities and citizens alike are calling for stricter enforcement and public awareness campaigns to curb such “reel-driven madness” on city roads.

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 4:40 PM IST
