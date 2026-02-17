LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Why Is Lunar New Year 2026 Celebrated? The Meaning Behind China’s Week-Long Beautiful Tradition And How It Is Celebrated

Why Is Lunar New Year 2026 Celebrated? The Meaning Behind China’s Week-Long Beautiful Tradition And How It Is Celebrated

Lunar New Year, also called the Spring Festival, marks the end of winter and the start of renewal. Rooted in the Nian legend, it follows the lunisolar calendar and zodiac cycle. Families reunite, exchange red envelopes, perform dragon dances, and share symbolic foods to welcome prosperity and good fortune.

Lunar New Year Celebrated
Lunar New Year Celebrated

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 17, 2026 11:58:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Is Lunar New Year 2026 Celebrated? The Meaning Behind China’s Week-Long Beautiful Tradition And How It Is Celebrated

The Spring Festival, which people know as the Lunar New Year, celebrates ancient myths and seasonal changes. The holiday celebrates the end of winter’s most frigid period, which Chinese agricultural traditions mark as the beginning of spring’s renewal.

The celebration starts with the new year, but its foundation lies in the Nian legend, which describes a monster that fears the color red and loud sounds.

The week-long festival functions as an essential link between different time periods, which highlights the “reunion dinner” tradition that brings families together to remember their ancestors while they remove all “dust” from the last year to prepare for upcoming fortune.

You Might Be Interested In

Lunar Cycle Symbolism

The festival dates are determined by the lunisolar calendar, which shows that the festival occurs from late January until mid-February.

The Chinese Zodiac system establishes twelve animals for annual dedication, which determines the energy and fortune of the following twelve months. The Lunar New Year uses moon phases to determine its date because it represents natural cycles, while the Gregorian New Year remains fixed on a single date.

The Lunar Cycle connection of the celebration provides practitioners with a spiritual reset opportunity to match their personal objectives with universal cosmic transformations.

Prosperous Cultural Traditions

The festivities require particular rituals that aim to bring forth prosperous cultural traditions while they protect against harmful forces.

The tradition of exchanging red envelopes through hongbao allows the older generation to transfer their wealth and protective powers to younger family members, while dragon dances depict their strength and noble presence.

Food serves as the main attraction through its presentation of dumplings, which take the form of ancient silver ingots to show wealth, and their serving of long noodles, which represents extended life. 

The actions he performs serve as more than just symbols because they demonstrate direct dedication to community peace and his strong belief that starting the year with disciplined happiness will create a path to prosperity during the upcoming months.

Also Read: Maha Shivaratri 2026 With Sadhguru: Here’s When And Where To Watch The Isha Foundation Event Live | Full Schedule Inside

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 11:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Lunar New YearSpring Festival

RELATED News

Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: New Twist In The Obscene Leaked Video Case — Here’s What We Know So Far

Does Angel Nujhat ‘12-Minute’ Viral MMS Link Really Exist? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Solar Eclipse 2026: When Will India Witness The February ‘Ring of Fire’? Check Date And Timing

Angel Nuzhat vs Angel Nujhat: Truth Behind The Trending 12-Minute Viral MMS Clip Explained

Maha Shivaratri 2026 With Sadhguru: Here’s When And Where To Watch The Isha Foundation Event Live | Full Schedule Inside

LATEST NEWS

Alibaba Launches Qwen 3.5, Shocks AI World With Model 60% Cheaper Than OpenAI, Anthropic And Google Gemini – Here’s How It Could Change The Global AI Race

Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2026 Begin, Over 15 Lakh Students Appear For Matric Papers

How Soon Will Elon Musk Become The First Trillionaire? Tesla CEO’s Net Worth Hits $850 Billion On Journey From Billionaire To Trillionaire; Here’s What He Said About It

Epstein Files Backlash: Bill Gates Won’t Attend AI India Summit As Sex Offender’s Island Secret Pics And Videos Revealed

Why Is Lunar New Year 2026 Celebrated? The Meaning Behind China’s Week-Long Beautiful Tradition And How It Is Celebrated

WWE RAW Results 16 February 2026: CM Punk And AJ Lee Return, AJ Styles Drops Major Announcement

Sarvesh Goel’s Urban Vision Mirrors Uttar Pradesh’s Rise as India’s New Opportunity Frontier

Who Is Redheemaa? Mystery Diva Fuels Bigg Boss 20 Frenzy As Fans Whisper, ‘She’s The Drama We’ve Been Waiting For’

PCI SECURITY STANDARDS COUNCIL RELEASES ITS FIRST-EVER ANNUAL REPORT

Stock Market Holiday: Lunar New Year 2026 Halts Trading, Asian Markets See Thin Volumes; Investors Pause Across Asia

Why Is Lunar New Year 2026 Celebrated? The Meaning Behind China’s Week-Long Beautiful Tradition And How It Is Celebrated

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is Lunar New Year 2026 Celebrated? The Meaning Behind China’s Week-Long Beautiful Tradition And How It Is Celebrated

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is Lunar New Year 2026 Celebrated? The Meaning Behind China’s Week-Long Beautiful Tradition And How It Is Celebrated
Why Is Lunar New Year 2026 Celebrated? The Meaning Behind China’s Week-Long Beautiful Tradition And How It Is Celebrated
Why Is Lunar New Year 2026 Celebrated? The Meaning Behind China’s Week-Long Beautiful Tradition And How It Is Celebrated
Why Is Lunar New Year 2026 Celebrated? The Meaning Behind China’s Week-Long Beautiful Tradition And How It Is Celebrated

QUICK LINKS