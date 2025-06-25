Ashadha Amavasya 2025: Date, Timings, Significance, Rituals And Regional Traditions

Ashadha Amavasya, falling on the new moon day of the Ashadha month, holds deep spiritual significance in the Hindu calendar. In 2025, this sacred day will be observed on Wednesday, June 25. Marked by prayers, ancestral rituals, and acts of devotion, Ashadha Amavasya also known as Pitru Amavasya invites reflection, gratitude, and spiritual renewal.

Ashadha Amavasya 2025 Timings

Date: June 25, 2025 (Wednesday)

Amavasya Tithi Begins: June 24, 2025 at 6:59 PM

Amavasya Tithi Ends: June 25, 2025 at 4:00 PM

Why Is Ashadha Amavasya Important?

Ashadha Amavasya is inextricably connected with Pitru Puja where devotees remember and honor their departed ancestors. This day promises that the spiritual energies of any departed soul is most active. Tarpan, food and water offering, and expression of gratitude by prayer are one way (amongst many ways) to attain peace and liberation (moksha). It commemorates Ashadha Amavasya. This new moon day is also for devotees to seek blessings for peace, prosperity, and freedom from bad karmic cycles.

Rituals and Puja Vidhi: How to Observe Ashadha Amavasya

The day starts early, ideally with a purifying bath in a holy river. For those who cannot travel, adding a few drops of Ganga water to regular bath water is equally sacred.

Step-by-step rituals include:

Cleansing the puja area to create a peaceful spiritual space. Offering arghya (water) to the Sun God in the morning. Performing tarpan rituals to honour ancestors. Pouring water under a Peepal tree, a gesture linked to ancestral worship. Lighting a diya with mustard oil and offering it with incense and flowers in the evening. Chanting mantras and meditating, believed to invite divine energy and peace.

These actions are said to dispel negativity and strengthen one’s connection with both the divine and ancestral realms.

The Significance of Deepa Puja on Ashadha Amavasya

On this day, Deepa Puja, is perhaps the strangest ritual practiced today, particularly in states like Maharashtra. People clean their homes, decorate them with rangoli designs, and set up a special platform (chauranga) with lit diyas.

Lighting of lamps is meant to represent dispelling darkness and inviting prosperity, and is usually dedicated to the five elements (air, water, earth, sky and fire) as well as family deities such as, Lakshmi, Parvati or Saraswati.

This ritual is similar to how people celebrate Diwali, emphasizing the essence of light and spiritual clarity.

Ashadha Amavasya is celebrated by different names and in various local customs around the country:

Maharashtra: known as Gatari Amavasya, it is a time of feasting before the sacred month of Shravan when many people don’t eat meat and drink alcohol, hence the reason for the feast.

Karnataka: Celebrated as Bhimana Amavasya, with its own distinct family rituals.

Andhra Pradesh: Observed as Chukkala Amavasya, where prayers are focused on peace and tranquility of ancestors.

Gujarat: Called Hariyali Amavasya, it combines not only farming rituals, but spiritual rituals as the monsoon arrives.

These regional adaptations add cultural nuance to the festival, showing how spiritual traditions can vary and adapt locally.

Spiritual Purpose and Inner Reflection

Ashadha Amavasya is not simply about external rituals; it is a time for introspection and spiritual evolution. Many people take the day to meditate, to give, to practise silence in action, hoping that doing so generates positive karma for the living and departed alike.

The body’s rituals of the day are offered to align body, mind, and spirit and connect with one’s ancestral line, seek divine guidance from one’s ancestors, and to release the burden of past actions.

As Ashadha Amavasya 2025 approaches, we are reminded of our roots, our obligations, and our unseen link to generations across time. Whether influenced by the rituals at home or pilgrims travelling to sacred rivers, the day will always offer an invitation to honour the past and enlighten the everyday present for ourselves, the living, with devotion and gratitude.

