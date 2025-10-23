LIVE TV
Bhai Dooj 2025 Puja Vidhi: Step-by-Step Guide with Do's & Don'ts for Tilak Ritual at Home

Bhai Dooj 2025 Puja Vidhi: Step-by-Step Guide with Do’s & Don’ts for Tilak Ritual at Home

Bhai Dooj 2025, celebrated after Diwali, honors the pure bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters perform a special tilak ceremony to pray for their brothers’ long life and happiness. The puja vidhi involves preparing the puja thali with rice, diya, roli, sweets, and kalash, followed by performing the aarti and applying the tilak. This guide offers a step-by-step method for performing the ritual at home along with essential do’s and don’ts — such as avoiding inauspicious timings, using the right ingredients, and maintaining a calm, positive atmosphere during the puja.

Bhai Dooj 2025 Puja Vidhi: Step-by-Step Guide with Do’s & Don’ts for Tilak Ritual at Home

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 23, 2025 09:54:40 IST

Bhai Dooj 2025 Puja Vidhi: Step-by-Step Guide with Do’s & Don’ts for Tilak Ritual at Home

Bhai Dooj (Bhau Beej or Bhratri Dwitiya) in 2025 will fall on Thursday, October 23. The Bhai Dooj festival represents and celebrates the love and protective spirit of a brother-sister relationship. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi starts on October 22 at 08:16 p.m., and the end of the Tithi is on October 23 at 10:46 p.m. The best time to do the Tilak is on October 23, 2025, between 1:13 p.m. to 03:28 p.m. 

Below, we have a simple guide with step-by-step instructions on Bhai Dooj Puja at home, including a few do’s and don’ts. 

Step-by-Step Bhai Dooj Puja Vidhi 2025 

1. Morning Preparation 

  • Wake up early, importantly before sunrise. 
  • Clean your house and the place where puja will be done.
  • Bathing in a holy river is an ideal way. If not, make sure to throw a drop or two of Ganga jal in the water you will bathe with.

2. Set Up The Pujan Space 

  • Use a clean cloth and make a Chowk (puja pattern) using a paste of rice flour.
  • Use a wooden stool or a small asan to have your brother sit on, facing east or north.
  • You can decorate the area with diyas and flowers to invite the divine grace and blessings. 

3. Prepare Pujan Thali 

Prepare the following items: 

  • Roli (vermillion) and Akshat (uncooked rice),
  • Diya (oil lamp),
  • Sweets to offer, such as ladoo or kheer.
  • Kalava (sacred thread),
  • Coconut, betel nut, and flowers,
  • Water, and a small mirror or conch.

4. Worship the Deities 

  • Worship Lord Ganesha, Yamraj, and Goddess Yamuna first, before anything else, to protect and ensure well-being.​
  • After that, light the diya and offer your prayers for your brother’s long life and happiness.

5. Conducting the Tilak Ceremony

  • Cover his head with handkerchief.
  • With your right thumb or ring finger, apply roli and akshat on his forehead.
  • Tie kalava on his wrist, do aarti, and offer him sweets to show your care. 

6. Gifts & Blessings

  • After the ceremony, the brothers present their sisters with gifts or cash as a sign of appreciation.
  • The sisters serve their brothers with a delicious home-cooked meal of puri, kheer, and sweets.

Bhai Dooj Do’s

  • Use fresh flowers and clean water in the Puja.
  • Always sit facing east or north to create positivity.
  • Choose a peaceful sacred environment or well-ahead atmosphere for the Tilak.
  • Say ‘Om Yamaya Namah’ while putting on the Tilak—in a positive way letting divine energy enter the brother.​
  • Do not feed the brother prior to the Tilak. 

Bhai Dooj Don’ts

  • Avoid putting on Tilak during Rahu Kaal (the inauspicious period of the day).​
  • Do not sit south facing for the rituals.
  • Always pick to use fresh flowers and food for offerings—spoiled or stale is never an option.
  • Stay away from fights or problems on this day—it should never be a time for fights or negativity in general. 

Key Timings for Bhai Dooj 2025

Puja Activity

Timing (23 October 2025)

Puja Muhurat (Morning)

5:05 AM – 8:55 AM​

Tilak Muhurat (Afternoon)

1:13 PM – 3:28 PM​

Alternate Muhurat (As per Panchang)

9:12 AM – 1:26 PM and 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM​

 

The Significance of the Festival

Bhai Dooj is also called Yam Dwitiya, which refers to the story of Lord Yamraj and his sister Yamuna, symbolizing love that goes far beyond lifetimes. The festival reminds us of mutual respect and care and protection, as siblings, after the culmination of Diwali which is spiritual in nature.

The Bhai Dooj 2025 puja procedures and timings mentioned are based on traditional customs and general Hindu panchang references. Rituals may vary according to regional and family traditions. Devotees are advised to confirm the exact muhurat from local priests or trusted panchangs before performing the puja.

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 9:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: Bhai Dooj 2025Bhai Dooj 2025 date and timeBhai Dooj celebrationBhai Dooj puja at homeBhai Dooj puja vidhiBhai Dooj ritualsBhai Dooj step-by-step guideBhai Dooj tilak ritualBhai Dooj traditions

