Caught On Cam: Physical Assault In Bengaluru Cafe Over Extra Cup

A video is going viral on social media where a group of men assaulted the coffee shop staff on Wednesday. The reason? An extra coffee !

Yes! A famous coffee outlet in Bengaluru’s Seshadripuram saw a violent dispute yesterday evening around 6:50pm after a staff denied serving an extra cup of coffee without a seperate purchase. The clash was captured on camera. The footage shows the men turning violent shortly after the staff member explained the café’s policy.

Shocking: A staffer at Namma Filter Coffee, Bengaluru, was assaulted after denying an extra cup per café policy.

CCTV shows him being punched & kicked by a group of men.

Verbal Spat Turns Violent After Staffer Follows Policy

According to eyewitnesses and the CCTV footage, the situation escalated after the staffer informed the customers that café rules required a fresh order for an additional coffee cup. The verbal exchange turned abusive, and the men began to physically attack the employee. The staff member endured repeated punches to the face, kicks to the stomach, and blows to the head. Despite attempting to defend himself, he was quickly overpowered.

The assaulted employee filed a formal complaint at the Seshadripuram Police Station. Officials confirmed that they have launched an investigation.

