Home > Offbeat > 'ChiChi Call' Viral MMS: Here's What You Need To Know Before Clicking The Link

‘ChiChi Call’ Viral MMS: Here’s What You Need To Know Before Clicking The Link

'ChiChi Call': A new viral trend called 'ChiChi Call' is circulating on social media, falsely claiming the existence of a leaked MMS video featuring lifestyle influencer 'Vera Hill'. Cybersecurity experts have confirmed that no such video exists and that the campaign is a phishing attempt designed to steal personal information from unsuspecting users.

'ChiChi Call' Viral MMS: Here's What You Need To Know Before Clicking The Link (Pic Credits: Canva Modified)
'ChiChi Call' Viral MMS: Here's What You Need To Know Before Clicking The Link (Pic Credits: Canva Modified)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 25, 2026 09:26:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘ChiChi Call’ Viral MMS: Here’s What You Need To Know Before Clicking The Link

‘ChiChi Call’: A new viral trend called ‘ChiChi Call’ is circulating on social media, falsely claiming the existence of a leaked MMS video featuring lifestyle influencer ‘Vera Hill’. Cybersecurity experts have confirmed that no such video exists and that the campaign is a phishing attempt designed to steal personal information from unsuspecting users.

Phishing Scam Disguised As Viral Content

The scam promotes links purporting to reveal a “leaked MMS” or “full video” of Hill, but investigators say these links are malicious. Clicking them may expose users to data theft, malware, or fraudulent schemes aimed at harvesting sensitive details.

Hill, an influencer known for travel and lifestyle content based in Siargao, has no record of involvement in any scandal. Authorities and cybersecurity analysts emphasize that her name and images are being misused to drive clicks and manipulate internet users.

Pattern Mirrors Earlier Fake Scandals

Experts note that the ChiChi Call trend follows a familiar blueprint. Scammers previously circulated similar claims involving a so-called leaked video of a “Pinay gold medallist.” Fact-checkers determined those stories were baseless and linked to deceptive websites rather than genuine content.

In the earlier case, viral posts relied on sensational hashtags and manipulated thumbnails to attract attention. Researchers say the same tactics are being reused, combining trending personalities, emotional hooks, and fraudulent links to maximise engagement.

No Authentic Footage Found

Independent verification shows no legitimate video connected to these claims. Clips shared on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and Telegram are either edited, recycled from unrelated material, or entirely fabricated. Users are urged to avoid clicking suspicious links and to report misleading posts.

The reference to a “gold medallist” also stems from misinformation surrounding another viral narrative. Authorities state that images and videos linked to that claim do not correspond to any verified athletic achievement or individual, including mentions of Zyan Cabrera.

How To Stay Safe Online

  • Do not click unknown MMS or video links.
  • Verify information through trusted news or cybersecurity sources.
  • Report suspicious content on social media platforms.
  • Use security software and update devices regularly.
  • Cyber experts stress that curiosity should not override caution. Viral scams evolve quickly, but informed users can avoid falling victim by questioning unverified claims and prioritizing online safety.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 9:26 AM IST
‘ChiChi Call’ Viral MMS: Here’s What You Need To Know Before Clicking The Link

