9 Dead, Many Injured Amid Overturning of Boat In Keshi Ghat Near Vrindavan: Rescue Underway

On Friday evening, a boat full of people overturned into the Yamuna River. This happened near Keshi Ghat in Vrindavan.

Rescue teams and local officials started a search operation, with several people still reported missing.

Where Did This Incident Happen?

A boat overturned in deep water near Keshi Ghat in Vrindavan, a busy spot where many tourists and pilgrims go for evening prayers and boat trips.

Early reports say the boat lost its balance because it was carrying a group of people from Punjab, though officials haven’t confirmed exactly how many were on board yet.

Rescue Operations Underway Amid Overturning Of The Boat

Local police, divers, and rescue teams arrived quickly after the alarm went off. While local boatmen and people nearby saved some passengers, many others are still missing. The rescue work is getting harder because it is getting dark and the river water is moving very fast.

This is a breaking news more details are coming soon.

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