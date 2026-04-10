LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news Boat Overturned Lalit Modi Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad latest crime news Boat Overturned Lalit Modi Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad latest crime news Boat Overturned Lalit Modi Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad latest crime news Boat Overturned Lalit Modi Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news Boat Overturned Lalit Modi Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad latest crime news Boat Overturned Lalit Modi Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad latest crime news Boat Overturned Lalit Modi Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad latest crime news Boat Overturned Lalit Modi Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 9 Dead, Many Injured Amid Overturning of Boat In Keshi Ghat Near Vrindavan: Rescue Underway

9 Dead, Many Injured Amid Overturning of Boat In Keshi Ghat Near Vrindavan: Rescue Underway

9 dead after a boat overturned in Keshi Ghat near Vrindavan.

9 dead after a boat overturned in Keshi Ghat near Vrindavan. Photo: ANI
9 dead after a boat overturned in Keshi Ghat near Vrindavan. Photo: ANI

Published By: Pratik Das
Last updated: April 10, 2026 18:50:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

9 Dead, Many Injured Amid Overturning of Boat In Keshi Ghat Near Vrindavan: Rescue Underway

On Friday evening, a boat full of people overturned into the Yamuna River. This happened near Keshi Ghat in Vrindavan.

Rescue teams and local officials started a search operation, with several people still reported missing.

Where Did This Incident Happen?

A boat overturned in deep water near Keshi Ghat in Vrindavan, a busy spot where many tourists and pilgrims go for evening prayers and boat trips.

You Might Be Interested In

Early reports say the boat lost its balance because it was carrying a group of people from Punjab, though officials haven’t confirmed exactly how many were on board yet.

Rescue Operations Underway Amid Overturning Of The Boat

Local police, divers, and rescue teams arrived quickly after the alarm went off. While local boatmen and people nearby saved some passengers, many others are still missing. The rescue work is getting harder because it is getting dark and the river water is moving very fast.

This is a breaking news more details are coming soon.

Also Read: Who Is Farman Khan? Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa’s Husband And UP-Based Model Faces Fresh Legal Heat As POCSO Case Is Filed For Marrying Minor

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Boat Overturnedhome-hero-pos-10Keshi GhatUPVrindavan

RELATED News

Who Is Priyanka Purohit? MP Woman Who Loved Making Reels, Got Husband Killed With Lover, Faked Robbery

Maharashtra Shocker: Fire At Mumbai Airport Terminal 1, Short Circuit Suspected Causing Chaos and Delays

Assam Exit Poll Date: When Will Exit Polls Be Released? Why Are They Not Out Today? Check ECI Guidelines And More Details For April 2026 Elections

MP Horror: Woman Gets Husband Killed With Lover’s Help, Stages Fake Robbery To Cover Heinous Crime, Internet Says, ‘Give Her Oscars’

Bihar Double Murder Case: Man Beheads Driver Over Parking Dispute; Victim’s Family Then Beats Accused To Death In Front Of Police

LATEST NEWS

Amit Shah’s Sharp Dig At Mamata Govt: ‘TMC Trashed Flood Plan’, Pledges Ghatal Master Plan Execution Within A Year Ahead Of West Bengal Polls

Was Priyanka Purohit’s Husband Aware Of Her Affair? New Chilling Video Shot Days Before His Death Reveals Shocking Details

SEBI-Registered AI Research Meets One-Tap Execution: Trade Smarter on Sahi

9 Dead, Many Injured Amid Overturning of Boat In Keshi Ghat Near Vrindavan: Rescue Underway

Explained: Why Did Yuvraj Singh Ask Lalit Modi For a Ferrari Upgrade After Porsche 911 Challenge Following 6 Sixes vs Stuart Broad?

Guwahati (Assam) Weather Forecast RCB vs RR: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IPL 2026 Clash at Barsapara Cricket Stadium? Check Updated Weather Report | IPL Match Today

Who Is Harshita Arora? From Saharanpur To San Francisco: How She Became The Youngest General Partner At Y Combinator Without Even Attending School

Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Pulkit Makol’s Fiancée Tanvi Khanna’s Andheri Flat Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Pet Dogs While Owner Was Away, Police Case Filed

Who Was Kamal Kharazi? Veteran Iranian Leader And Highly Influential Figure Dies After Succumbing To Injuries Sustained In US-Israeli Airstrikes

Iran Threatens To Withdraw From US Ceasefire Talks In Pakistan, Demands Immediate Halt To Israel Strikes in Lebanon: ‘No Talks Until…’

9 Dead, Many Injured Amid Overturning of Boat In Keshi Ghat Near Vrindavan: Rescue Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

9 Dead, Many Injured Amid Overturning of Boat In Keshi Ghat Near Vrindavan: Rescue Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

9 Dead, Many Injured Amid Overturning of Boat In Keshi Ghat Near Vrindavan: Rescue Underway
9 Dead, Many Injured Amid Overturning of Boat In Keshi Ghat Near Vrindavan: Rescue Underway
9 Dead, Many Injured Amid Overturning of Boat In Keshi Ghat Near Vrindavan: Rescue Underway
9 Dead, Many Injured Amid Overturning of Boat In Keshi Ghat Near Vrindavan: Rescue Underway

QUICK LINKS