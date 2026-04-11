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Home > World News > Who Is Alejandro Daniel Moreno-Gama? 20-Year-Old Arrested in Sam Altman’s California House Molotov Attack at 3:45 am, OpenAI CEO Shares Rare Family Photo After Scare

Who Is Alejandro Daniel Moreno-Gama? 20-Year-Old Arrested in Sam Altman’s California House Molotov Attack at 3:45 am, OpenAI CEO Shares Rare Family Photo After Scare

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, where he lives with his family. San Francisco police arrested a person for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home and for making threats outside the artificial intelligence startup's headquarters, the company said on Friday.

20-Year-Old Arrested in Sam Altman’s California House Molotov Attack at 3:45 am. Photo: AFP
20-Year-Old Arrested in Sam Altman’s California House Molotov Attack at 3:45 am. Photo: AFP

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 11, 2026 08:44:48 IST

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Who Is Alejandro Daniel Moreno-Gama? 20-Year-Old Arrested in Sam Altman’s California House Molotov Attack at 3:45 am, OpenAI CEO Shares Rare Family Photo After Scare

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, where he lives with his family. San Francisco police arrested a person for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman‘s home and for making threats outside the artificial intelligence startup’s headquarters, the company said on Friday. In a post on X, the San Francisco Police Department said an unknown male threw an incendiary device at a North Beach residence at 4:12 AM and then escaped on foot. The 20-year-old suspect was detained about an hour later after police received a call about a man threatening to burn down another building. Police did not immediately comment on the suspect’s potential motive.

Who Is the Suspect in Sam Altman’s California House Molotov Attack at 3:45 am? 

San Francisco police said officers investigating the fire at Sam Altman‘s house found signs that the 20-year-old was involved.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt. We deeply appreciate how quickly SFPD responded and the support from the city in helping keep our employees safe,” an OpenAI spokesperson said.

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The company is assisting law enforcement agencies with their investigation, the spokesperson added.

Why OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s California House Attacked by Molotov Cocktail? 

The incident came as OpenAI faces intense pressure. The company recently faced backlash ​over its move to strike a deal with ​the U.S. ⁠government to let it use its technology in classified military operations, after rival Anthropic and Washington got into a dispute. A recent NBC News poll found that AI is less popular than U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Sam Altman addressed the incident in a blog post published on Friday afternoon.

“A lot of the criticism of our industry comes from sincere concern about the incredibly high stakes of this technology,” he wrote.

“While we have that debate, we should de-escalate the rhetoric and tactics and try to have fewer explosions in fewer homes, figuratively and literally,” he later added.

What Rare Family Photo Shares by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman?

Following the incident, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reflected on the moment on his personal blog and shared a rare picture of his family. 

“I wrote this early this morning and I wasn’t sure if I would actually publish it, but here it is,” Altman tweeted while posting his blog on X. 

Who Is Alejandro Daniel Moreno-Gama? 20-Year-Old Arrested in Sam Altman’s California House Molotov Attack at 3:45 am, OpenAI CEO Shares Rare Family Photo After Scare

“Here is a photo of my family. I love them more than anything,” he wrote. It was accompanied by a photo of his husband, Oliver Mulherin, and their child.

“Images have power, I hope. Normally we try to be pretty private, but in this case I am sharing a photo in the hopes that it might dissuade the next person from throwing a Molotov cocktail at our house, no matter what they think about me,” Altman continued,” adding, “The first person did it last night, at 3:45 am in the morning. Thankfully it bounced off the house and no one got hurt.” 

Sam Altman hinted that the alleged attack could be linked to his work in the AI industry and the growing debate around the technology.

Also Read: Did Donald Trump Try To Stop His Daughter Ivanka’s Wedding To Jared Kushner? Shocking Claims Surface About Family Tensions And Rumours Surrounding US President 

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Who Is Alejandro Daniel Moreno-Gama? 20-Year-Old Arrested in Sam Altman’s California House Molotov Attack at 3:45 am, OpenAI CEO Shares Rare Family Photo After Scare

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Who Is Alejandro Daniel Moreno-Gama? 20-Year-Old Arrested in Sam Altman’s California House Molotov Attack at 3:45 am, OpenAI CEO Shares Rare Family Photo After Scare
Who Is Alejandro Daniel Moreno-Gama? 20-Year-Old Arrested in Sam Altman’s California House Molotov Attack at 3:45 am, OpenAI CEO Shares Rare Family Photo After Scare
Who Is Alejandro Daniel Moreno-Gama? 20-Year-Old Arrested in Sam Altman’s California House Molotov Attack at 3:45 am, OpenAI CEO Shares Rare Family Photo After Scare
Who Is Alejandro Daniel Moreno-Gama? 20-Year-Old Arrested in Sam Altman’s California House Molotov Attack at 3:45 am, OpenAI CEO Shares Rare Family Photo After Scare

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