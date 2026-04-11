Did Donald Trump Try To Stop His Daughter Ivanka’s Wedding To Jared Kushner? Shocking Claims Surface About Family Tensions And Rumours Surrounding US President

Jared Kushner is one of the closest allies of Donald Trump today, yet their relations did not start on good terms. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has claimed that Trump had attempted to prevent the marriage of his daughter, Ivanka Trump, to Kushner. In an address at the Harvard Kennedy school, Christie described a little known incident a few years prior to the rise of Kushner as a major player in US politics.

Did Donald Trump Try To Stop His Daughter Ivanka’s Wedding To Jared Kushner?

According to Christie, Trump was extremely uncomfortable with the relationship Ivanka had with Kushner, especially when a marriage proposal became a reality. Reminding a dinner discussion, Christie, in his allegation, claimed that Trump had made an unexpected request, inquiring whether there was any more information regarding the Kushner family that could be utilized to sever the relationship. Christie, who was a federal prosecutor at the time, said that the request surprised him.

What Was The Reason That Donald Trump Try To Stop His Daughter Ivanka’s Wedding To Jared Kushner?

A lot of the alleged worry by Trump, Christie proposed, was associated with the history of the father of Kushner, Charles Kushner. The case Christie initiated against Charles Kushner in 2005, involving charges of tax evasion and witness tampering, gained a lot of attention as the case involved sensational details. It was later reported by Christie as one of the most troubling cases he had dealt with, and he thought Trump already had enough reason to be suspicious of the family.

Who Did Donald Trump Want As His Son-In-Law?

Christie also said that Trump had a different person in mind as a potential match to his daughter and he would have been happy to have Tom Brady as a son in law. These so-called reservations notwithstanding, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner proceeded to marry in October of 2009 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey and the partnership that was to later move into politics began. The supporters of Trump have, however, vehemently opposed the story of Christie. One of the spokespersons refuted the allegations making it clear that the story of Christie was not believable. The relationship between Trump and Kushner changed a lot over the years and the tension reported between the two turned into tight political cooperation.

How Did Jared Kushner Become A Close Ally Of Donald Trump?

Kushner would subsequently become a key figure in the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and as a White House senior adviser, participating in major diplomatic efforts, notably in West Asia. Charles Kushner was also pardoned by Trump and appointed him as ambassador to France and Monaco in 2020 (confirmed in 2025). What started as a personal relationship that is allegedly defined as strained eventually evolved into one of the most impactful alliances within Trump’s inner circle, highlighting the fact that the dynamics within influential families may change radically over the course of time.

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