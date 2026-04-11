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Home > World News > Iranian Delegation Arrives In Pakistan For High-Stakes Peace Talks With US; Who’s Part Of The Team?

Iranian Delegation Arrives In Pakistan For High-Stakes Peace Talks With US; Who’s Part Of The Team?

An Iranian delegation led by Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has arrived in Pakistan for high-stakes peace talks with the United States, with a US team led by JD Vance expected to join soon.

Iranian Delegation Arrives In Pakistan For High-Stakes Peace Talks With US; Who’s Part Of The Team? (Image Credit: X)
Iranian Delegation Arrives In Pakistan For High-Stakes Peace Talks With US; Who’s Part Of The Team? (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 11, 2026 07:22:33 IST

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Iranian Delegation Arrives In Pakistan For High-Stakes Peace Talks With US; Who’s Part Of The Team?

Iranian delegation headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf reached Pakistan during the intervening night between Friday and Saturday to take part in high stake peace negotiations with the United States, as reported by the Iranian media. The talks, which were held in Islamabad and what Pakistani officials termed the Islamabad Talks, are held amidst increased tension in West Asia after weeks of conflict.

Who Is In The Iranian Delegation Arriving In Pakistan For High-Stakes Peace Talks With US?

The Iranian delegation has some of the senior members of the political, military, and economic leadership of the country. Other members of the delegation include Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister together with Qalibaf. Secretary of the Supreme National Defence Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, and other influential parliamentarians and officials are present, and this demonstrates the desire of Tehran to think big in the negotiations.



Who Will Be The US Delegation Arriving In Pakistan For High-Stakes Peace Talks With Iran?

The US delegation headed by Vice President JD Vance is also likely to come to Islamabad soon. The American group will involve high-profile American leaders like special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential advisor Jared Kushner.

Why Is This Peace Talks So Important For Both Iran And US?

The meeting has been characterized as one of the most important diplomatic meetings between Washington and Tehran in decades which may be the most senior most direct contact since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The negotiations are geared towards finding a sustainable solution to the current warfare in the area, especially following almost six weeks of combat. Pakistan that is playing the role of the mediator has said that both parties must participate positively. The foreign ministry of the country said that it hopes that the negotiations will lead to a lasting and sustainable solution, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the moment was a make or break moment with regard to peace.

Lebanon-Israel Condition; Will It Affect The Iran-US Talks?

Nonetheless, there is doubt that the negotiations might succeed because of preconditions of Iran. Qalibaf has said that the talks can only commence on the condition that some agreed upon measures are put in place first such as a ceasefire in Lebanon and the unfreezing of the frozen Iranian financial resources. The state media in Iran made another reiteration that the attendance of Tehran depends on whether Washington would agree to those terms highlighting the precariousness of the diplomatic drive. In the meantime, similar processes in the region might affect the results of the Islamabad Talks. Lebanon and Israel are set to commence their own direct talks in the next few days to ease tensions between them, in which the Iran backed groups are involved. With both delegations getting ready to meet in Islamabad under heavy security measures, the international community is also keeping a keen eye on whether this uncommon diplomatic thaw will be turned into practical gains towards de escalation and long term stability.

Also Read: Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen “Fairly Soon” Amid Ongoing Crisis

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Tags: home-hero-pos-1Iran delegation PakistanIran-US peace talksIslamabad talks 2026Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf delegationUS-Iran negotiations Pakistan

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Iranian Delegation Arrives In Pakistan For High-Stakes Peace Talks With US; Who’s Part Of The Team?
Iranian Delegation Arrives In Pakistan For High-Stakes Peace Talks With US; Who’s Part Of The Team?
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