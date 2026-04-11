LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen “Fairly Soon” Amid Ongoing Crisis

Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen “Fairly Soon” Amid Ongoing Crisis

Trump signals possible reopening of Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route, amid rising tensions and energy supply disruptions.

Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen “Fairly Soon” Amid Ongoing Crisis Photo: ANI
Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen “Fairly Soon” Amid Ongoing Crisis Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 11, 2026 05:20:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen “Fairly Soon” Amid Ongoing Crisis

Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that the United States expects to reopen the Strait of Hormuz “fairly soon,” though he admitted the process would be challenging and did not provide further details.

Countries Offering Help, But No Names Revealed

He also indicated that several countries have offered assistance, but did not name any specific nations.

“Other countries use the strait. So we do have other countries coming up, and they’ll help out,” Trump said.

You Might Be Interested In

“It won’t be easy … I would say this – we will have that open fairly soon,” Trump added.

The blockade of the strait by Tehran since the start of the Iran war has caused the worst disruption to global energy supplies in history. The strait is a chokepoint for about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

Trump Pressures NATO Allies for Support

Trump has been ​upset at NATO allies’ failure to help secure the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters reported on Thursday that NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, after meeting Trump, told European governments that the U.S. president wants concrete commitments to help secure the strait within days.

The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and U.S. bases in Gulf states. U.S.-Israeli ​strikes on Iran ​and Israeli attacks ⁠on Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions.

The war has raised oil prices and shaken global markets. Trump announced a fragile ceasefire with Tehran on Tuesday, after having previously threatened ​to destroy Iran’s entire civilization. Ship traffic through the strait has remained stalled.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

Also read: Who Is Amanda Ungaro? Why She’s Linked to Melania Trump’s Epstein Statement

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpstrait of hormuzTrump Iran conflict 2026Trump latestTrump latest newsUS Iran latest newsus iran war news

RELATED News

US Releases 8.48 Million Barrels From Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Curb Oil Prices

Global Economy at Risk as Middle East Conflict Escalates, Warns Ajay Banga

Iran Sets Preconditions For Peace Talks: Demands Lebanon Ceasefire, Unfreezing Of Assets As JD Vance Heads To Pakistan

Trump Held ‘Tense’ Call With Netanyahu Before Israel Announced Ceasefire Talks With Lebanon, What Did They Discuss? Here’s What We Know

Will Benjamin Netanyahu Be Jailed? Israeli PM’s Corruption Trial To Resume After Weeks Of Suspension Due To Emergency Restrictions

LATEST NEWS

Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen “Fairly Soon” Amid Ongoing Crisis

Who is Ayush Shetty? Indian Shuttler Ends 8-Year Medal Drought in Men’s Singles at Badminton Asia Championships 2026

RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel Blitz Guide Rajasthan Royals To 6-Wicket Victory

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryanvashi Dethrones Yashasvi Jaiswal to Claim Orange Cap After RR vs RCB — Check Top 10 Latest Standings

PSL 2026 Points Table After Quetta Gladiators Beat Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 10 — QTG, RWP, PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, HYDK

MS Dhoni To Retire After IPL 2026 Due To Indian Premier League’s New ’45-Plus’ Rule? Here’s All You Need To Know About Viral Tweet

PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan Tried to Convert David Warner to Islam? Tweet Goes Viral After Warner’s Break

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 15-Ball Fifty Stuns Guwahati: 15-Year-Old RR Sensation Destroys RCB in IPL 2026 Thriller

Punjab, Sikh Brothers Stood on Right Side of History, This Will Be Remembered: Iranian Cultural Counsellor

Kerala Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rainfall And Strong Winds Gusting Up To 40 kmph Likely Across The State Over Next 3 Hours

Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen “Fairly Soon” Amid Ongoing Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen “Fairly Soon” Amid Ongoing Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen “Fairly Soon” Amid Ongoing Crisis
Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen “Fairly Soon” Amid Ongoing Crisis
Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen “Fairly Soon” Amid Ongoing Crisis
Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen “Fairly Soon” Amid Ongoing Crisis

QUICK LINKS