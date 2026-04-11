LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news IPL 2026 Dhruv Jurel donald trump kerala Islamabad peace talks latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War asim munir Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Who Is Amanda Ungaro? Why She’s Linked to Melania Trump’s Epstein Statement

Who Is Amanda Ungaro? Why She’s Linked to Melania Trump’s Epstein Statement

Who is Amanda Ungaro? Here’s why the internet is linking her to Melania Trump’s recent statement on Jeffrey Epstein.

Who Is Amanda Ungaro? Why She’s Linked to Melania Trump’s Epstein Statement

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: April 11, 2026 04:00:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Amanda Ungaro? Why She’s Linked to Melania Trump’s Epstein Statement

The internet is buzzing with fresh speculation after Melania Trump made a rare public statement denying links to Jeffrey Epstein. At the center of the controversy is Amanda Ungaro, a relatively lesser-known figure whose recent claims have sparked widespread debate online.

Who Is Amanda Ungaro?

Amanda Ungaro is a Brazilian former model who has recently gained attention due to her alleged connections within elite modeling and social circles.

She is known for her past association with Paolo Zampolli, the businessman credited with introducing Melania Trump to Donald Trump.

You Might Be Interested In

Because of these overlapping connections, Ungaro’s name has resurfaced in discussions involving high-profile figures and past controversies.

Why Is She Trending Now?

Ungaro recently went viral after making claims on social media that hinted at undisclosed information related to Melania Trump and past associations.

While many of these claims remain unverified, they quickly gained traction online, especially due to their timing and the sensitive nature of the topic.

Reports also suggest that she hinted at exposing details and possibly pursuing legal action, further fueling online speculation.

Melania Trump’s Epstein Statement Explained

Around the same time, Melania Trump issued a strong statement distancing herself from Jeffrey Epstein and dismissing any alleged connections as false.

The statement stood out because it came without any immediate new allegations, making its timing appear unusual to many observers.

She also reportedly signaled a willingness to take legal action against false claims, reinforcing her stance.

Why the Internet Is Connecting the Two

Social media users quickly linked Ungaro’s viral claims with Melania’s statement, suggesting that the former model may have triggered a preemptive response.

The overlap in timing led to widespread speculation that Ungaro’s posts may have added pressure or prompted clarification from Melania’s team.

However, no official confirmation has established a direct connection between the two events.

What’s Fact and What’s Speculation?

As of now, there is no verified evidence proving that Amanda Ungaro directly caused Melania Trump’s statement.

What is clear is that:

  • Ungaro’s claims gained sudden online attention
  • Melania issued a rare and firm denial
  • The timing created a narrative that quickly spread across social media

Much of the discussion remains speculative, driven largely by online interpretation rather than confirmed facts.

Conclusion

The situation highlights how quickly online narratives can form when high-profile names and sensitive topics intersect.

While Amanda Ungaro’s role remains unclear, the controversy has once again brought global attention to past associations and public statements involving some of the world’s most talked-about figures.

Also Read: US Releases 8.48 Million Barrels From Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Curb Oil Prices

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Amanda UngaroAmanda Ungaro Melania TrumpEpstein scandal newsMelania Trump Epstein statementTrump statementUS news updateswho is Amanda Ungaro

RELATED News

Global Economy at Risk as Middle East Conflict Escalates, Warns Ajay Banga

Iran Sets Preconditions For Peace Talks: Demands Lebanon Ceasefire, Unfreezing Of Assets As JD Vance Heads To Pakistan

Trump Held ‘Tense’ Call With Netanyahu Before Israel Announced Ceasefire Talks With Lebanon, What Did They Discuss? Here’s What We Know

Will Benjamin Netanyahu Be Jailed? Israeli PM’s Corruption Trial To Resume After Weeks Of Suspension Due To Emergency Restrictions

‘World’s Most Powerful Reset’: Trump’s Mysterious Post Sparks Buzz Ahead Of US-Iran Talks In Islamabad- What Does It Really Signal?

LATEST NEWS

Who is Ayush Shetty? Indian Shuttler Ends 8-Year Medal Drought in Men’s Singles at Badminton Asia Championships 2026

RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel Blitz Guide Rajasthan Royals To 6-Wicket Victory

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryanvashi Dethrones Yashasvi Jaiswal to Claim Orange Cap After RR vs RCB — Check Top 10 Latest Standings

PSL 2026 Points Table After Quetta Gladiators Beat Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 10 — QTG, RWP, PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, HYDK

MS Dhoni To Retire After IPL 2026 Due To Indian Premier League’s New ’45-Plus’ Rule? Here’s All You Need To Know About Viral Tweet

PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan Tried to Convert David Warner to Islam? Tweet Goes Viral After Warner’s Break

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 15-Ball Fifty Stuns Guwahati: 15-Year-Old RR Sensation Destroys RCB in IPL 2026 Thriller

Punjab, Sikh Brothers Stood on Right Side of History, This Will Be Remembered: Iranian Cultural Counsellor

Kerala Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rainfall And Strong Winds Gusting Up To 40 kmph Likely Across The State Over Next 3 Hours

‘World’s Most Powerful Reset’: Trump’s Mysterious Post Sparks Buzz Ahead Of US-Iran Talks In Islamabad- What Does It Really Signal?

Who Is Amanda Ungaro? Why She’s Linked to Melania Trump’s Epstein Statement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Amanda Ungaro? Why She’s Linked to Melania Trump’s Epstein Statement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Amanda Ungaro? Why She’s Linked to Melania Trump’s Epstein Statement
Who Is Amanda Ungaro? Why She’s Linked to Melania Trump’s Epstein Statement
Who Is Amanda Ungaro? Why She’s Linked to Melania Trump’s Epstein Statement
Who Is Amanda Ungaro? Why She’s Linked to Melania Trump’s Epstein Statement

QUICK LINKS