Dyson Launches HushJet Mini Cool Fan With Up to 6-Hour Battery Life: Check Expected India Price, Launch Timeline And Key Details

With the launch of the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan, Dyson has entered a new category of portable cooling products that combine portability and convenience with Handy use. This fan has been built with people on the go and can be used in multiple ways, like handheld, desk-mounted, or worn with accessories for hands-free use throughout the day, whether travelling, at work, or outdoors, using the very same Dyson airflow technology produced by the company in their larger products.

The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan offers a compact multi-use cooling solution that can be used as a handheld fan, desk-mounted fan, or worn fan accessory, depending on user needs. According to Dyson, this product will be positioned as a new category of handy, portable cooling systems capable of being used no matter where the consumer travels.

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan brings portable cooling with multi-use design

Some of the main features of the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan include its lightweight design and small size. With a total weight of approximately 212 grams, it can easily be transported and used by consumers during the course of each day. Because of their thin profile, they make it an easy fit into a bag, as well as provide comfort when held for extended periods.

A bunch of accessories that come with this particular fan can increase its ability to be used. These add-ons consist of a Neck Dock so you can wear the fan around your neck while you use it, a Charging Stand if you prefer to place the unit on your desk or countertop, a USB Type-C cable for charging the unit and a Travel Pouch to carry it in. In addition, there are two optional add-ons available to help facilitate the mounting of this fan: the Universal Mount, which will allow an attachment to surfaces; and the Grip Clip which will allow an attachment to bags.

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan powered by high-speed motor and airflow tech

The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan utilizes an ultra-high-speed brushless direct current (DC) electric motor that can spin up to a maximum of 65,000 Revolutions Per Minute (RPM). The result is extreme airflow speeds (up to 25 metres per second) resulting in very effective cooling from such a compact unit.

Dyson has created an aerodynamic HushJet Nose designed to create a focused airflow path while minimizing turbulence and noise. According to Dyson, the combination of the two will provide a smoother, quieter cool breeze than standard small electric fans.

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan offers multiple speeds and quieter performance

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan is available with five airflow speed options and a boost mode, allowing users to customize airflow to their preference based on ambient temperature or other factors. In addition, the fan runs quietly: it has a low noise point of 52 dBA and turbo mode expectancy of 72 dBA.

The HushJet Mini cool fan runs on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh, and battery life lasts for approximately six hours per charge. Charging is accomplished via USB C and takes approximately three hours, making the fan very convenient for everyday or travelling use.

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan availability, colours and company statement

The HushJet Mini cool fan is available in three color choices: Ink/Cobalt, Carnelian/Sky, and Stone/Blush, and will be launched progressively across the globe, with availability in India expected shortly thereafter, though the company has not yet announced the pricing for this country’s market.

According to Mr. Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer at Dyson, “The HushJet Mini Cool fan is the end result of that journey: powerful airflow designed to support those who are constantly on the move by providing elite cooling technologies from every living space directly into their palm.”

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