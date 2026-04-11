India To Get F-35 Stealth Jets? High-Level India-US Talks Spark Buzz, Lockheed Martin Breaks Silence With Big Clarification

The US and India recently discussed the transfer of advanced stealth fighter jets – F-35 Lightning II to New Delhi, according to reports. During a three-day US tour, India’s Foreign Secretary reportedly discussed the deal during a high-level diplomatic meeting with Mike Duffey, the U.S. Under Secretary of Defence for Acquisition and Sustainment. Reports say that the Pentagon defined the talks as a fruitful interaction, and pushed to strengthen the defence ties and bilateral supply chains between the two countries. According to the defence.in the recent meeting serves as a potent diplomatic gesture towards the F-35 deal.

Is Lockheed Martin Selling F-35 Lightning II To India?

F-35 Lightning II is manufactured by Lockheed Martin. It is one of the top fighter jets known for its air superiority. However, the aircraft, known for its radar-evading stealth technology, was recently shot down by Iran, according to reports.

Amid this development, new reports have emerged claiming Lockheed Martin has signalled that no direct company-level engagement currently exists with New Delhi.

The company has reportedly said that no commercial engagement is taking place currently with India.

Defense Security Asia reported that the company did not confirm whether India had requested a formal F-35 briefing. The company neither denied the reports, instead it said that the discussions related to the fighter jets “must occur exclusively through official government-to-government channels under the United States Foreign Military Sales framework.”

How US Sells F-35 Lightning II To A Select Few Countries

Unlike France’s Rafale, F-35 can not directly start negotiations with a foreign government and market through ordinary commercial talks. The sales of fighter jets are tightly controlled by the US government.

The company participates in the negotiations only after the process is approved by the US government.

The latest clarification from Lockheed Martin does not reject the deal; however, it signals that negotiations are not happening currently between the Indian government and the defence company.

Officials in India have made similar comments, which do not confirm or deny the deal. India, over the last few years under Prime Minister Modi, has pitched a new strategy of self-reliance known as Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

India-US Talks On Defence, Trade

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday held talks with US Bureau of Industry and Security Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler and Under Secretary for International Trade William Kimmitt on boosting bilateral trade.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said in a post on X, “Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Bureau of Industry and Security Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler and Under Secretary for International Trade William Kimmitt at the U.S. Department of Commerce. Discussions focused on boosting bilateral trade and investment in strategic and emerging technologies, and exchanging views on emerging export control frameworks.”

Misri held wide-ranging interactions with US Under Secretary of War Elbridge Colby that covered the developments in West Asia and also focused on ways to further deepen the defence industrial, technology and supply chain linkages between New Delhi and Washington.

The details of his meeting were shared by the Indian Embassy in the US in a series of posts on X.

2026 National Defence Strategy

The meeting between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colby comes shortly after the latter visited New Delhi, where he met with senior officials to advance key elements of the 2026 National Defence Strategy. His visit saw discussions aimed at advancing the framework for the India-US defence partnership.

“Sustaining the momentum of India-US defence exchanges, Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri had another wide-ranging conversation with Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby at the Pentagon, covering the ongoing developments in the Indo-Pacific region and West Asia. This follows right after their recent meeting in New Delhi, on the sidelines of the India-US Defence Policy Group meeting.”

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