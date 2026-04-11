‘Full Account of 15 Years”: PM Modi Vows ‘White Paper’ On TMC Corruption, ₹3,000 Monthly Aid For Women

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
Home > India News > ‘Full Account of 15 Years”: PM Modi Vows ‘White Paper’ On TMC Corruption, ₹3,000 Monthly Aid For Women

‘Full Account of 15 Years”: PM Modi Vows ‘White Paper’ On TMC Corruption, ₹3,000 Monthly Aid For Women

Escalating the political heat ahead of the upcoming state polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised a rigorous legal crackdown on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) "syndicate."

PM Modi Vows ‘White Paper’ On TMC Corruption, ₹3,000 Monthly Aid For Women. (Photo: ANI)
PM Modi Vows ‘White Paper’ On TMC Corruption, ₹3,000 Monthly Aid For Women. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 11, 2026 16:35:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Full Account of 15 Years”: PM Modi Vows ‘White Paper’ On TMC Corruption, ₹3,000 Monthly Aid For Women

Escalating the political heat ahead of the upcoming state polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised a rigorous legal crackdown on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) “syndicate.”

Addressing a massive rally, the PM announced that a BJP-led government would release a “white paper” to provide a comprehensive accounting of alleged corruption under the 15-year TMC regime.

PM Modi took direct aim at TMC’s leadership, alleging systemic loot involving ministers and local MLAs.

You Might Be Interested In

“BJP will bring a white paper to ensure a legal accounting of corruption involving TMC’s MLAs, ministers, and syndicates. It will present a full account of the government’s 15 years. Under a BJP government, strict action will be taken to stop every such crime,” said PM Modi.

He also predicted NDA’s “huge mandate” in Keralam, adding that that the high energy and participation of women at his rallies are clear indicators that the BJP is “steadily moving towards victory” in West Bengal.

“Wherever there is heavy voting and strong participation by women, BJP-NDA has received a massive mandate. In Keralam, the situation is such that both LDF and UDF are not even claiming victory. In Bengal too, BJP is steadily moving towards victory. Your enthusiasm and energy ensure success,” said PM Modi.

In an effort to consolidate the crucial women’s vote–a demographic that has traditionally supported Mamata Banerjee–the Prime Minister made a major financial pledge.

“Seeing Bengal’s growing support for BJP, TMC is in panic and is misleading people with lies. You can be certain that BJP will shut down its shop of corruption. I have especially come to assure all the sisters and daughters of Bengal that BJP has announced ₹3,000 per month for women,” PM Modi said.

He accused the TMC of spreading misinformation about the BJP’s intent to scrap current schemes, asserting that his party would instead strengthen the delivery of benefits by removing middlemen.

“Seeing the love of Bengal’s people for the BJP, TMC has gone into panic mode. That’s why TMC is lying to you. TMC is saying that if BJP comes, this scheme will be stopped, that scheme will be stopped. The truth is that BJP won’t stop anything… BJP will only shut down the shop of corruption, stop their (TMC’s) loot,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s visit comes as West Bengal prepares for crucial polling on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP’s growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: War Of Words In Bengal: PM Modi Tears Into Mamata Govt At Murshidabad Rally Ahead Of West Bengal Elections, Calls TMC ‘Carbon Copy Of Left’ 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bengal elections 2026BJP vs TMC 2026home-hero-pos-11Modi speech todayNarendra Modi West Bengal speechPM Modi Bengal rallyWest Bengal poll dates 2026

RELATED News

War Of Words In Bengal: PM Modi Tears Into Mamata Govt At Murshidabad Rally Ahead Of West Bengal Elections, Calls TMC ‘Carbon Copy Of Left’

‘I Was There For A No Show’: Smita Prakash Calls Out Miranda House After Reaching As Chief Guest To Find Empty Hall, No Staff Present – Watch

Who Is Tanvi Khanna? Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Andheri Flat Accused In Pet Dog Abuse Case; Police Investigates

India’s Popular Vastu Expert Acharaya Pankit Goyal Reveals Why Most Businesses Fail, And How Vastu Can Help Fix It

IMS Jaipur Conclave marks the beginning of International Musculoskeletal Summit’s India journey

LATEST NEWS

Veteran Actor Ranjeet Takes Fitness To Another Level, Trying Cable Chest Fly At 84- Watch Viral Video

Dyson Launches HushJet Mini Cool Fan With Up to 6-Hour Battery Life: Check Expected India Price, Launch Timeline And Key Details

What Is Motor Neurone Disease? Game Of Thrones Actor Michael Patrick Passed Away From This Disease At 35

Sofik Viral MMS Alert: Trying To Download ‘Season 2’ And ‘Season 3’ Of 19-Minute-34-Second Private Video? You Could Be In Serious Danger

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: “Hitting Sixes Like Practice” — Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head go Berserk; Fans React to 105/0 Powerplay

SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Reschedule Details

‘Full Account of 15 Years”: PM Modi Vows ‘White Paper’ On TMC Corruption, ₹3,000 Monthly Aid For Women

Surya Grahan 2027: When Is The Solar Eclipse And Why It’s Called ‘Eclipse Of The Century’? Key Things To Know

CSK vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match For Free Online and On TV?

Big Win For Iran Before JD Vance-Led Talks Begin In Pakistan: Tehran Secures $6 Billion Breakthrough, US To Release Iranian Frozen Funds

‘Full Account of 15 Years”: PM Modi Vows ‘White Paper’ On TMC Corruption, ₹3,000 Monthly Aid For Women

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Full Account of 15 Years”: PM Modi Vows ‘White Paper’ On TMC Corruption, ₹3,000 Monthly Aid For Women

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Full Account of 15 Years”: PM Modi Vows ‘White Paper’ On TMC Corruption, ₹3,000 Monthly Aid For Women
‘Full Account of 15 Years”: PM Modi Vows ‘White Paper’ On TMC Corruption, ₹3,000 Monthly Aid For Women
‘Full Account of 15 Years”: PM Modi Vows ‘White Paper’ On TMC Corruption, ₹3,000 Monthly Aid For Women
‘Full Account of 15 Years”: PM Modi Vows ‘White Paper’ On TMC Corruption, ₹3,000 Monthly Aid For Women

QUICK LINKS