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Home > World News > Uniform For Iran, Suit For JD Vance: Why Asim Munir’s Outfit Change For US, Iran Delegations Is Being Discussed

Uniform For Iran, Suit For JD Vance: Why Asim Munir’s Outfit Change For US, Iran Delegations Is Being Discussed

Asim Munir welcomed the US delegation in Islamabad peace talks while wearing a black suit. However, when the field marshal received the Iranian delegation, he was seen wearing a military uniform.

Asim Munir welcomes JD Vance, wearing a black suit, while he donned a military uniform when he received the Iranian delegation. Photos: X.
Asim Munir welcomes JD Vance, wearing a black suit, while he donned a military uniform when he received the Iranian delegation. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 11, 2026 14:20:13 IST

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Uniform For Iran, Suit For JD Vance: Why Asim Munir’s Outfit Change For US, Iran Delegations Is Being Discussed

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Islamabad on Saturday afternoon to participate in critical peace talks with Iran, as efforts intensify to secure a lasting resolution to a six-week war in the Middle East. The negotiations, being mediated by Pakistan, come at a time when hostilities have temporarily subsided under a fragile ceasefire.  Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, Foreign Affairs Minister Ishaq Dar, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi received the US delegation upon arrival. Notably, the same trio had earlier welcomed the Iranian delegation, which reached Pakistan on Friday. The Iranian team, led by Ghalibaf and including senior leaders such as Abbas Araghchi, had arrived a day earlier to participate in the negotiations.

Pakistan F16 Fighter Jet Escort JD Vance: Video

In a strong show of protocol and security, the aircraft carrying Vance was escorted by five Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jets as it entered Pakistani airspace. Visuals captured the jets accompanying the US Air Force’s Boeing C-32A before it landed at Nur Khan Airbase near Islamabad.

Vance is accompanied by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

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On the Iranian side, the delegation includes Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, a veteran of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, along with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati.

BLack Suit For JD Vance, Military Uniform For Iranian Delegation: Asim Munir’s Attire Draws Attention

A notable detail during the reception was General Asim Munir’s change in attire. When he arrived at Nur Khan Airbase to receive Vice President Vance, he was dressed in a black suit.

Earlier in the day, Munir had worn his standard military attire while welcoming the Iranian delegation.

Analysts suggest that such sartorial choices can carry diplomatic significance. Munir’s shift from uniform to formal civilian attire is seen as an attempt to project a more statesmanlike and diplomatic image, while his earlier appearance in uniform reinforced institutional authority.

Iran’s r Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf Signals Cautious Approach Ahead of Islamabad Talks

Upon arriving in Islamabad, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf emphasized a cautious stance toward the negotiations.

“We have goodwill, but we do not have trust,” Ghalibaf told reporters, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.

“In the upcoming negotiations, if the American side is prepared for a genuine agreement and to grant the rights of the Iranian nation, they will see readiness for an agreement from us as well.”

Pakistan Positions Itself as Mediator

Pakistan, despite facing its own tensions with Afghanistan, has sought to position itself as a key diplomatic player by facilitating talks between Washington and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump weighed in on the situation with strong remarks on social media, suggesting Iran’s limited leverage in the current scenario.

“The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!”

Speaking ahead of his arrival in Pakistan, Vice President JD Vance expressed cautious optimism about the outcome of the talks while warning against any attempts at strategic maneuvering by Iran.

“If they’re going to try to play us, then they’re going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive,” Vance said, adding that he expects a positive outcome from the discussions.

Also Read: Iran-US Talks Delayed In Pakistan: Tehran Not Ready To Meet JD Vance Team? Panic In Islamabad

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Uniform For Iran, Suit For JD Vance: Why Asim Munir’s Outfit Change For US, Iran Delegations Is Being Discussed

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Uniform For Iran, Suit For JD Vance: Why Asim Munir’s Outfit Change For US, Iran Delegations Is Being Discussed
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