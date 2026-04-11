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Home > Regionals News > Vrindavan Boat Accident: First Video Of Mathura Tragedy Surfaces; Devotees Seen Singing Bhajans Without Life Jackets, At Least 10 Dead

Vrindavan Boat Accident: First Video Of Mathura Tragedy Surfaces; Devotees Seen Singing Bhajans Without Life Jackets, At Least 10 Dead

Vrindavan Boat Accident: The rescue teams, the police and the local divers, were able to retrieve some individuals out of the river, but at least 10 lives were lost in the incident.

(Image: X)
(Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 11, 2026 11:26:45 IST

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Vrindavan Boat Accident: First Video Of Mathura Tragedy Surfaces; Devotees Seen Singing Bhajans Without Life Jackets, At Least 10 Dead

Vrindavan Boat Accident: In Uttar Pradesh Mathura, a tragic boat crash has claimed the lives of at least 10 people with a video emerging that shows the scenes prior to the catastrophe occurring. The accident happened close to Vrindavan where a religious outing of devotees had taken place. The video depicts how people sat in close proximity on the boat singing bhajans with no clue that what was awaiting them was terrible.

Vrindavan Boat Accident: First Video Of Mathura Tragedy Surfaces; Devotees Seen Singing Bhajans Without Life Jackets, At Least 10 Dead

Vrindavan Boat Accident: Reportedly the boat was overcrowded and lacked simple safety precautions, such as life jackets. The witnesses claimed that the boat became unstable and went overboard in the Yamuna River causing some passengers to be in the water. The result was panic as people tried to make both ends meet and local and authorities rushed to the scene to carry out rescue operations.

Vrindavan Boat Accident: First Video Of Mathura Tragedy Surfaces; Devotees Seen Singing Bhajans Without Life Jackets, At Least 10 Dead

Vrindavan Boat Accident:  The rescue teams, the police and the local divers, were able to retrieve some individuals out of the river, but at least 10 lives were lost in the incident. Others were also injured and rushed to the local hospitals. Law enforcement officials have initiated an enquiry into the accident, paying attention to potential negligence and the breach of safety standards. This viral video has added fuel to the anger, showing that there were no safety measures and that there was overcrowding in the boat. The police have promised to deal with the perpetrators with iron fist and the families of the victims are grieving the abrupt loss. The tragedy has brought up issues concerning safety measures in religious tourism destinations.

Also Read: 9 Dead, Many Injured Amid Overturning of Boat In Keshi Ghat Near Vrindavan: Rescue Underway

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Vrindavan Boat Accident: First Video Of Mathura Tragedy Surfaces; Devotees Seen Singing Bhajans Without Life Jackets, At Least 10 Dead

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Vrindavan Boat Accident: First Video Of Mathura Tragedy Surfaces; Devotees Seen Singing Bhajans Without Life Jackets, At Least 10 Dead
Vrindavan Boat Accident: First Video Of Mathura Tragedy Surfaces; Devotees Seen Singing Bhajans Without Life Jackets, At Least 10 Dead
Vrindavan Boat Accident: First Video Of Mathura Tragedy Surfaces; Devotees Seen Singing Bhajans Without Life Jackets, At Least 10 Dead
Vrindavan Boat Accident: First Video Of Mathura Tragedy Surfaces; Devotees Seen Singing Bhajans Without Life Jackets, At Least 10 Dead

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