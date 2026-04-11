Is China Secretly Arming Iran Amid Islamabad Peace Talks? US Intelligence Provides Shocking Update Claiming ‘Beijing Preparing To…’

According to three sources familiar with recent intelligence assessments, CNN reported late on Friday that US data suggests China is getting ready to transfer new air defence systems to Iran within the next several weeks.

Is China Secretly Arming Iran Amid Islamabad Peace Talks?

According to the network, there are signs that Beijing is attempting to conceal the shipments’ origin by routing them through foreign nations. Requests for comment from Reuters were not immediately answered by the White House, the US State Department, or the Chinese embassy in Washington. According to CNN, which cited unnamed sources, Beijing is getting ready to deliver shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs. In an effort to find a solution to their six-week-old conflict, the United States and Iran are scheduled to conduct high-level talks in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on Saturday.

Islamabad US-Iran Peace Talks

The development of this information comes at a delicate time as the US-Iran high level talks are going on in Islamabad to bring to an end the almost six weeks of fighting. The iranian delegation arrived in Islamabad on April 11th and just a few minutes ago US Delegation arrived too. The intelligence tests indicate that the Iranians might be taking advantage of the ceasefire to restore some of the elements of their military capacity especially the air defence network that was stretched during the recent hostilities. Analysts caution that having such systems would greatly endanger US and allied airplanes in the area in case there is a resurrection of fighting which may make future military operations challenging.

China On Iran-US War

China has however come out strongly to refute the allegations claiming they are unfounded and that it has not been supplying any weapons to any party in the conflict. Chinese officials have re-emphasized that Beijing has been working hard in favour of ceasefire talks and in favour of dialogue as opposed to escalation. The denial underscores the increasing geopolitical tension around the conflict, with the world powers becoming more and more involved in the conflict. As talks go on and the military action is being maintained simultaneously, the prospects of foreign intervention further complicate an already tense situation in the region.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: Minab 168: Iranian Delegation’s ‘Companions’ — Blood-Soaked Bags And Shoes — On Flight To Pakistan For Peace Talks