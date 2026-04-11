Minab 168: Iranian Delegation’s ‘Companions’ — Blood-Soaked Bags And Shoes — On Flight To Pakistan For Peace Talks

Late on Friday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reaffirmed Tehran’s profound mistrust of the United States, saying that previous talks have all resulted in “failure and breach of promise,” while also indicating that Iran is still maintaining a benign stance. Ghalibaf made the comments while addressing reporters following his arrival in Islamabad, where he is leading a high-level team for negotiations that are anticipated to involve the United States, according to the Iranian news outlet Tasnim News outlet. He was reacting to remarks made recently by US Vice President JD Vance.

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“Our experience of negotiations with the Americans has always been met with failure and breach of promise. They attacked us twice in the middle of the negotiations. We have goodwill but no trust,” he said. Ghalibaf, meanwhile, carried photos of the Minab victims on the official flight in a moving gesture. On the official trip to Pakistan, Ghalibaf also carried images of the Minab tragedy victims in a moving gesture. He shared the occasion on X, writing, “My companions on this flight.”







The Iranian delegation, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), is made up of representatives from a number of important areas, including the security, political, military, economic, and legal realms. This reflects the wide range and importance of the intended talks. Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Secretary of Iran’s Defence Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian, and Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati are among the high-level delegation. Several members of the Iranian parliament are also part of the visiting team.



However, according to Press TV, Tehran continues to emphasise the need to accept the preconditions that Galibaf had previously imposed, pointing out that failure to do so could result in the negotiations failing. In a post on X, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament MB Ghalibaf stated that two agreements reached between the parties are still pending, emphasising that these concerns must be resolved before any discussion can begin. Ghalibaf claims that before talks can begin in Islamabad, a truce in Lebanon and the return of Iranian assets that have been withheld are required.

US-Iran Peace Talks

“A truce in Lebanon and the freeing of Iran’s frozen assets prior to the start of negotiations are two of the mutually agreed-upon steps that have not yet been put into action. Negotiations cannot start until these two issues are resolved, according to Ghalibaf’s post. The developments coincide with the precarious ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States, which Tehran claims also calls for an end to Israeli military activities in Lebanon. Following an immediate two-week ceasefire deal between the United States and Iran, the two parties are scheduled to meet in order to put an end to the combat that has been raging in West Asia for more than a month.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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