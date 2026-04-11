Liverpool vs Fulham Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV and Online In India

Liverpool vs Fulham Live Streaming: Fulham come to anfield on April 11, 2026, chasing a spot in europe after falling just five points behind Liverpool. A win would shift their standing and trigger new momentum in the race for playoff positioning. Liverpool, under Arne Slot, need to break their three-game losing run across all competitions Secure a solid push into the top five. The match carries heavy weight for both sides, with tactical shifts and pressing intensity shaping how the game unfolds. This turns out, every moment feels charged as fans line up outside the gate, ready to see what happens next.

A 2-0 loss to paris Saint-Germain in the champions League dropped Liverpool to their worst xG under Arne Slot, a metric former defender Jamie Carragher called “massively wrong.”

The Reds had already fallen 4-0 to manchester City in the FA Cup, and now face another defeat in the group stage, this time in front of a hostile crowd. Mostly, they’ve struggled mightily since March, with just two wins across eight games and five losses.

In their last meeting with brighton, Liverpool went down 2-1, adding to a pattern of inconsistency. From September 27 onward through gameweek six, the team has lost more league games – ten – to wins – nine, and trails behind eleven other clubs in total points, sitting at just 34 during that stretch.

Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League : Live Streaming Details

When will the Liverpool vs Fulham match take place?

The Liverpool vs Fulham, match will take place on the 11th of April, 2026.

When will the Liverpool vs Fulham match start?

The Liverpool vs Fulham, match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Where will the Liverpool vs Fulham IPL match be played?

The Liverpool vs Fulham will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England

Where to watch the Liverpool vs Fulham Match in India?

The Liverpool vs Fulham, IPL 2026, can be broadcast on the Star Sports TV Channel and can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app.

Where to watch the Liverpool vs Fulham Match For Free?

Service providers like Airtel and Jio offer plans to their customers that include Jiootstar. This will allow the users to watch premier league 2026 for free alongside the plans provided by their service providers.

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