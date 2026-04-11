AP High Court Recruitment 2026: 2nd Provisional List Out, Check Document Verification Dates

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor donald trump defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor donald trump defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor donald trump defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor donald trump defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor donald trump defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor donald trump defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > AP High Court Recruitment 2026: 2nd Provisional List Out, Check Document Verification Dates

AP High Court Recruitment 2026: 2nd Provisional List Out, Check Document Verification Dates

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has released the second provisional selection lists for multiple District Judiciary posts.

AP High Court Recruitment 2026
AP High Court Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 11, 2026 17:59:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AP High Court Recruitment 2026: 2nd Provisional List Out, Check Document Verification Dates

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued an update for the recruitment to various posts, including the second provisional selection lists and document verification (DV) schedule for the various posts.

The recruitment process is in continuation of the previous recruitment drive, where the Recruitment Cell has issued an earlier notification in May 2025.

What is AP High Court recruitment 2026 update

The Recruitment Cell has issued the second provisional selection lists for various posts along with the document verification (DV) schedule.

You Might Be Interested In

The second provisional list includes the final approval of candidates for selection for various posts under the District Judiciary of Andhra Pradesh. 

The second provisional list includes candidates shortlisted for the posts of process server, record assistant, examiner, junior assistant and field assistant.

The notification also includes candidates selected under the meritorious sports persons category. These candidates were earlier declared eligible for selection and are required to complete the document verification process.

Where to check AP High Court provisional list 2026

The second provisional selection lists for various posts are available on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The lists are available in PDF format and can be accessed by candidates to check their details on the list.

The AP High Court candidates are also advised to carefully read the second provisional list applicable for their applied post and category.

What is AP High Court DV schedule 2026

The document verification process for shortlisted candidates has been scheduled between April 16 and April 27, 2026.

The document verification schedule for all the shortlisted candidates has been fixed between April 16, 2026, and April 27, 2026.

The candidates included in the second provisional list are required to appear for document verification in their respective district courts.

The document verification schedule has been issued for multiple posts, including Junior Assistant, Field Assistant, Examiner, Record Assistant and Process Server.

What documents are required for AP High Court DV

All the required documents have to be carried by the candidates for verification; this includes different educational certificates, identity proof, category certificates (if any), and sports certificates (for candidates applying for the sports quota).

Missing any documents may be grounds for disqualifying a candidate from the selection process. All the documents have to be in the original copy along with photocopies for verification.

What is meritorious sports persons category in recruitment

Candidates applying for the category of ‘meritorious sportspersons’ also had to fulfil the eligibility criteria in the past.

An eligibility list was earlier published for such candidates to submit their documents to the concerned district courts before the final selection under the reserved category.

What should candidates do next

Shortlisted candidates have to strictly follow all the instructions as notified by the Recruitment Cell of the High Court and also complete the document verification process within the time frame provided.

Candidates should keep checking the official website for any updates or changes in the recruitment process. 

Final selection will be made only after successful document verification and fulfilling the eligibility conditions specified in the official notifications.

Also Read: RRC SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Closes Today: Apply Online for 2801 Posts Before Deadline
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Andhra Pradesh High Court notification 2026AP High CourtAP High Court 2nd provisional listAP High Court DV datesAP Judiciary Recruitment

RELATED News

SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Reschedule Details

KCET Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Exam Schedule, Download Hall Ticket at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

SSC GD Exam 2026 Schedule Released: Check Constable GD Dates, Preference Window and Full Timeline

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key Released: Check Response Sheet, Steps to Raise Objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in

PSEB Class 8 Result 2026 Declared: Check Punjab Board 8th Result, Pass Percentage and Toppers

LATEST NEWS

Chennai Weather Forecast Now CSK vs DC: Will Rain Spoil Today’s Clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk)? Check Updated Weather Report 11 April 2026 | IPL Match Today

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s Security Cover As Big As PM Narendra Modi? Ex-England Skipper’s Alleged Claim On CSK Talisman Goes Viral

AI Gone Wrong? US Woman Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI, Says ChatGPT Encouraged Ex-Boyfriend’s Stalking Behaviour And Emotional Abuse

Infinix Note 60 Pro Launches In India With Massive 6,500mAh Battery: Check Expected Price, Camera And Key Features Ahead Launch

CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Weather Report

Barcelona vs Espanyol Live Streaming: Where to Watch La Liga Match on TV and Online In India

‘Best And Sweetest’: Donald Trump Makes Big Oil Offer As US-Iran Peace Talks Kick In Islamabad, Claims Massive Tankers Heading To US

AP High Court Recruitment 2026: 2nd Provisional List Out, Check Document Verification Dates

What Is Honey Trap Billing Fraud? ‘₹8,500 Ka Chuna’: Kolkata Man Falls For First-Date Scam; Woman Walks Away Laughing As Viral Post Sparks Alarm

Pakistan Sends Fighter Jets To Saudi Arabia Under Defence Pact: Big Question Looms – Will This Move Anger Iran And Derail Crucial Peace Talks?

AP High Court Recruitment 2026: 2nd Provisional List Out, Check Document Verification Dates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AP High Court Recruitment 2026: 2nd Provisional List Out, Check Document Verification Dates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AP High Court Recruitment 2026: 2nd Provisional List Out, Check Document Verification Dates
AP High Court Recruitment 2026: 2nd Provisional List Out, Check Document Verification Dates
AP High Court Recruitment 2026: 2nd Provisional List Out, Check Document Verification Dates
AP High Court Recruitment 2026: 2nd Provisional List Out, Check Document Verification Dates

QUICK LINKS