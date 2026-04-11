AP High Court Recruitment 2026: 2nd Provisional List Out, Check Document Verification Dates

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued an update for the recruitment to various posts, including the second provisional selection lists and document verification (DV) schedule for the various posts.

The recruitment process is in continuation of the previous recruitment drive, where the Recruitment Cell has issued an earlier notification in May 2025.

What is AP High Court recruitment 2026 update

The Recruitment Cell has issued the second provisional selection lists for various posts along with the document verification (DV) schedule.

The second provisional list includes the final approval of candidates for selection for various posts under the District Judiciary of Andhra Pradesh.

The second provisional list includes candidates shortlisted for the posts of process server, record assistant, examiner, junior assistant and field assistant.

The notification also includes candidates selected under the meritorious sports persons category. These candidates were earlier declared eligible for selection and are required to complete the document verification process.

Where to check AP High Court provisional list 2026

The second provisional selection lists for various posts are available on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The lists are available in PDF format and can be accessed by candidates to check their details on the list.

The AP High Court candidates are also advised to carefully read the second provisional list applicable for their applied post and category.

What is AP High Court DV schedule 2026

The document verification process for shortlisted candidates has been scheduled between April 16 and April 27, 2026.

The document verification schedule for all the shortlisted candidates has been fixed between April 16, 2026, and April 27, 2026.

The candidates included in the second provisional list are required to appear for document verification in their respective district courts.

The document verification schedule has been issued for multiple posts, including Junior Assistant, Field Assistant, Examiner, Record Assistant and Process Server.

What documents are required for AP High Court DV

All the required documents have to be carried by the candidates for verification; this includes different educational certificates, identity proof, category certificates (if any), and sports certificates (for candidates applying for the sports quota).

Missing any documents may be grounds for disqualifying a candidate from the selection process. All the documents have to be in the original copy along with photocopies for verification.

What is meritorious sports persons category in recruitment

Candidates applying for the category of ‘meritorious sportspersons’ also had to fulfil the eligibility criteria in the past.

An eligibility list was earlier published for such candidates to submit their documents to the concerned district courts before the final selection under the reserved category.

What should candidates do next

Shortlisted candidates have to strictly follow all the instructions as notified by the Recruitment Cell of the High Court and also complete the document verification process within the time frame provided.

Candidates should keep checking the official website for any updates or changes in the recruitment process.

Final selection will be made only after successful document verification and fulfilling the eligibility conditions specified in the official notifications.