RRC SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Closes Today: Apply Online for 2801 Posts Before Deadline

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > RRC SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Closes Today: Apply Online for 2801 Posts Before Deadline

RRC SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Closes Today: Apply Online for 2801 Posts Before Deadline

The South Central Railway has announced that the application window for RRC SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 will close today, April 11.

RRC SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026
RRC SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 11, 2026 17:36:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RRC SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Closes Today: Apply Online for 2801 Posts Before Deadline

The South Central Railway (SCR) has notified that the application deadline for RRC SCR apprentice recruitment 2026 will be today, April 11, 2026. The candidates applying for 2,801 Act Apprentice posts are advised to complete their registration on the official portal before 11:59 pm. The recruitment is being carried out under the Apprentice Act, 1961, to fill vacancies in various units of South Central Railway across several trades.

What is RRC SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of South Central Railway is conducting the recruitment drive for engaging apprentices in various trades. There are a total of 2,801 vacancies, which include electrician, fitter, COPA, welder, diesel mechanic and carpenter. 

The positions are available in various divisions and workshops under SCR. The online application process was launched on March 12, 2026, after official notification was issued a day earlier.

You Might Be Interested In

What is the last date to apply for RRC SCR Apprentice 2026

The RRC SCR apprentice recruitment will close on April 11, 2026, at 11:59 pm. The candidates who have not applied yet are advised to complete the process as soon as possible.

It has been made very clear by the commission that no applications will be accepted after the deadline and there will be no extension of the application deadline.

What is the eligibility for SCR Apprentice recruitment

Candidates looking to apply for the recruitment must have passed Class 10 (SSC) with a minimum of 50 per cent in aggregate marks. Candidates must possess an ITI certificate in the designated trade issued by NCVT or SCVT.

Candidates have to be between 15 and 24 years of age as of April 4, 2026. Age relaxation is applicable for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, persons with benchmark disabilities and ex-servicemen as per government norms.

What is the application fee and payment mode

The application fee of Rs 100 has to be paid by the General, OBC and EWS category candidates. But SC, ST, female, transgender and PwBD category candidates are exempt from paying the fee. The fee can be paid using online payment modes such as net banking, debit card, credit card or UPI.

How are candidates selected for RRC SCR Apprentice

There will not be any written examination for the selection of candidates. The candidates will be selected based on a merit list. The merit list will be prepared by averaging the Class 10 and ITI marks with equal weightage.

The candidates who are shortlisted through the procedure will be called for document verification and medical examination before their final selection.

Who can apply for SCR Apprentice posts

The candidates belonging to specific districts are allowed to apply for the posts. These districts include all the districts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh (except Kurnool, Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa, Annamayya, Kakinada, Kadapa, Annamayya, Guntur and Kadapa), Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

The candidates have to fill the application form with correct details and be sure about their conditions of eligibility.

What should candidates do before deadline

The candidates who have not applied yet should go to the official South Central Railway website and register as soon as possible. The candidates should upload all the necessary documents, double-check their details and submit the application before the deadline.

Once it is submitted, the application form can not be altered. The next stage of the process is the merit list, which is expected to be published within the next few weeks.

Also Read: SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Reschedule Details
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: RRC SCRRRC SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026RRC SCR last dateSCR Apprentice RecruitmentSCR apprentice vacancy

RELATED News

KCET Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Exam Schedule, Download Hall Ticket at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

SSC GD Exam 2026 Schedule Released: Check Constable GD Dates, Preference Window and Full Timeline

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key Released: Check Response Sheet, Steps to Raise Objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in

PSEB Class 8 Result 2026 Declared: Check Punjab Board 8th Result, Pass Percentage and Toppers

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Released: Check Selection Status and Download State-wise PDF

LATEST NEWS

Do You Know Most People Still Use Sunscreen The Wrong Way, Know From Expert The Correct Way To Use It

RRC SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Closes Today: Apply Online for 2801 Posts Before Deadline

Weekly Tarot Readings For April 13- 19: Check For You Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And Angel Message For Upcoming Week

Veteran Actor Ranjeet Takes Fitness To Another Level, Trying Cable Chest Fly At 84- Watch Viral Video

India To Get F-35 Stealth Jets? High-Level India-US Talks Spark Buzz, Lockheed Martin Breaks Silence With Big Clarification

Dyson Launches HushJet Mini Cool Fan With Up to 6-Hour Battery Life: Check Expected India Price, Launch Timeline And Key Details

What Is Motor Neurone Disease? Game Of Thrones Actor Michael Patrick Passed Away From This Disease At 35

Sofik Viral MMS Alert: Trying To Download ‘Season 2’ And ‘Season 3’ Of 19-Minute-34-Second Private Video? You Could Be In Serious Danger

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: “Hitting Sixes Like Practice” — Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head go Berserk; Fans React to 105/0 Powerplay

‘Full Account of 15 Years”: PM Modi Vows ‘White Paper’ On TMC Corruption, ₹3,000 Monthly Aid For Women

RRC SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Closes Today: Apply Online for 2801 Posts Before Deadline

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RRC SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Closes Today: Apply Online for 2801 Posts Before Deadline

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RRC SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Closes Today: Apply Online for 2801 Posts Before Deadline
RRC SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Closes Today: Apply Online for 2801 Posts Before Deadline
RRC SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Closes Today: Apply Online for 2801 Posts Before Deadline
RRC SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Closes Today: Apply Online for 2801 Posts Before Deadline

QUICK LINKS