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Home > Education News > SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Reschedule Details

SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Reschedule Details

The Staff Selection Commission is set to release the SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card 2026.

SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card
SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 11, 2026 16:42:40 IST

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SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Reschedule Details

The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card 2026 on 17th April. The hall tickets can be downloaded from the official website, ssc.gov.in, by the candidates appearing for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) skill test and typing test. The commission has also made a statement that the technical glitches that took place during the skill test will no longer be an issue since the contest will be re-conducted on 22nd April, 2026.

When will SSC CHSL admit card 2026 be released

According to the latest official statement, SSC CHSL Admit Card 2026 will be released on 17th April, 2026.

Candidates should download it before the exam date to avoid any last-minute hassle. The admit card will be mandatory, and hence, admission will not be given to those who do not possess it.

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Why was SSC CHSL skill test rescheduled

SSC had conducted the skill test on 10th April, 2026. However, due to technical glitches, the second shift of the exam was not conducted properly.

After cancelling the affected exam, the SSC decided to reschedule it. The new date for conducting the skill test and typing test has been fixed on 22nd April, 2026. This will make sure that everyone gets a fair chance.

How to download SSC CHSL admit card 2026?

The candidates can download the admit card by following the simple steps below. First, log in to the official SSC website and click on the link for SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card 2026.

Then, enter your registration number and password, and the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Now, validate all the information displayed.

Download and print a copy of the admit card; you will be required to bring it to the examination centre.

What details are mentioned on SSC CHSL admit card

The following is the information which will be provided in the SSC CHSL admit card, which includes details related to both the candidate and the examination.

It will contain the candidate’s name, roll number, exam details, etc. It will also contain the exam date, reporting time, and address of the allotted examination centre. Candidates should carefully verify the same and must forward any corrections immediately. 

What are SSC CHSL skill test exam guidelines

Candidates should carry a printed copy of the admit card with valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. Without these documents no entry will be allowed.

They should arrive before the reporting time in order to complete the verification process in a smooth manner. They should also follow all the instructions mentioned in the admit card on the exam day.

What should candidates do next

Now that the exam date is fast approaching, candidates should update regularly on the official SSC website for any updates on the admit card and examination instructions.

Release of admit card is the last step before the skill test. Therefore, candidates should stay updated and continue to prepare well.

Also Read: KCET Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Exam Schedule, Download Hall Ticket at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
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SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Reschedule Details

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SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Reschedule Details
SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Reschedule Details
SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Reschedule Details
SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Reschedule Details

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