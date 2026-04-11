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Home > Education News > KCET Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Exam Schedule, Download Hall Ticket at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Exam Schedule, Download Hall Ticket at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the KCET 2026 hall ticket for registered candidates.

KCET Admit Card 2026
KCET Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 11, 2026 15:27:11 IST

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KCET Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Exam Schedule, Download Hall Ticket at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test hall ticket 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority. Candidates who will appear for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test can download their admit card from the official website. The admit card will be required to enter the exam hall. Therefore, candidates should download and print the admit card as soon as possible.

Where to download KCET hall ticket 2026

Candidates can download the KCET 2026 admit card from the official KEA portal. The download link is provided on the home page under the admission ticket section.

Candidates will be required to enter the application number and password to log in. Another link is also provided for download, which is titled ‘UGCET 2026 Admission Ticket Download’. 

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The website may become very slow due to high traffic. Therefore, candidates are advised to try again if the page does not load.

How to download KCET admit card 2026 easily

To download the hall ticket, candidates only have to click on the admit card link on the official website.

Once the login credentials are entered, the admit card will appear on the screen. The admit card must be downloaded and saved in PDF format. 

Candidates are also required to take a crisp printout of the admit card. The digital copy will not be accepted at the exam centre.

What are KCET 2026 exam dates and schedule

The KCET 2026 exam is scheduled for multiple days in the month of April. The Kannada language exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 22, 2026.

Paper 1 and 2 for Physics and Chemistry will be conducted on April 23 and Mathematics and Biology on April 24. KCET candidates should note down the subject-wise schedule, reporting time and examination centre name listed in the admit card.

What details are mentioned on KCET hall ticket

The KCET admit card includes the relevant details pertaining to both the candidate and the exam.

The candidate’s name, photograph and signature are listed on it. It also displays the name of the subject papers, the test dates and times, the address of the allotted examination centre and the application number with important instructions. 

Candidates need to carefully check all these details and should immediately report any mistake to the concerned authorities.

What are KCET exam day guidelines for candidates

Candidates should bring a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid identity proof to the exam centre.

They cannot be allowed into the centre without these documents. They need to be advised to reach the centre on time for a smooth and hassle-free verification process. 

The exam centres will follow strict guidelines, and the candidates need to follow all instructions on the admit card.

Why is KCET important for admissions

KCET is an entrance exam which is conducted every year for admission to undergraduate courses in Karnataka. It is a prerequisite for admission to various programmes in engineering, architecture, pharmacy and many more professional programmes. 

With the release of the admit card, the candidates can now focus on their final revisions and ensure that they are ready for their exams.

Also Read: SSC GD Exam 2026 Schedule Released: Check Constable GD Dates, Preference Window and Full Timeline
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KCET Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Exam Schedule, Download Hall Ticket at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

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KCET Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Exam Schedule, Download Hall Ticket at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KCET Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Exam Schedule, Download Hall Ticket at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KCET Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Exam Schedule, Download Hall Ticket at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KCET Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Exam Schedule, Download Hall Ticket at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

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