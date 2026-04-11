SSC GD Exam 2026 Schedule Released: Check Constable GD Dates, Preference Window and Full Timeline

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the complete schedule for the Constable (GD) Recruitment Examination 2026.

The examination will be conducted for the recruitment of various posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles.

According to the official notification, the Constable (GD) Recruitment Examination 2026 will be conducted from April 27, 2026, to the end of May in various phases.

The commission has also given a new preference-based window system for the convenience of candidates.

What is SSC GD exam schedule 2026

The SSC GD examination will be conducted in four windows due to the huge number of candidates.

The first phase will be held from April 27 to May 2. The second phase will be conducted from May 4 to May 9.

The third window will be from May 18 to May 23. The final window will be from May 25 to May 30, 2026.

This windowing system will help in the smooth conduct of the exam and better distribution of resources at different centres across the country.

What is SSC GD preference window system

In a major change, the authority has introduced a new preference-based system for allotting exam dates. Candidates are allowed to choose the week in which they wish to appear for the exam.

This is an important initiative to make candidates’ lives easier and reduce the burden on candidates travelling from far-off places.

But candidates need to check that the final allotment will be subject to availability and administrative facilities.

How to select SSC GD exam preference

Now, any candidate who has registered for the exam can log in to the official SSC portal using the credentials they have been given. After they log in, they’ll be able to choose the preference submission option.

Any candidate has to choose and order all the available exam windows. They have to fill in all the options so that the commission will consider all their preferences while allocating slots.

What is SSC GD preference submission deadline

The window for this will be open for a certain period of time. It will start at 15:00 hours on April 11, 2026, and end at 17:00 hours on April 15, 2026. The candidates must not delay and complete the process only in the last few minutes.

It may lead to them missing the preference submission window. It will not be open after the deadline time.

Why multiple SSC GD exam windows introduced

The SSC has decided to use phased examinations to accommodate this large number of applicants.

This way, candidates can sit the exam over the span of weeks, which helps prevent overcrowding and facilitates better security arrangements.

The reason some of the phases have a gap between them would be to allow for administrative changes and seamless coordination between the exam centres.

The commission’s decision also comes in line with an ongoing trend of large-scale recruitment exams to become more structured and easier for the candidates.

What should SSC GD candidates do next