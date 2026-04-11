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Home > Education News > JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key Released: Check Response Sheet, Steps to Raise Objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key Released: Check Response Sheet, Steps to Raise Objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency will today release the provisional answer key and response sheets for JEE Main 2026 Session 2.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: April 11, 2026 13:41:22 IST

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JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key Released: Check Response Sheet, Steps to Raise Objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency will today release the provisional answer key and response sheets for JEE Main 2026 Session 2. As almost more than 11 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering entrance exam, all of them are waiting for the same to assess their performance. Candidates can check their recorded responses and compare with the provisional answer key from the official portal. 

Where to check JEE Main 2026 answer key online

The provisional answer key and response sheets will be available for download from the official JEE Main website.

Candidates can log in using their application number and password or date of birth. The NTA will also release the question papers for all shifts along with the answer key. 

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The move is expected to bring transparency in the answer key and analysis process and help candidates evaluate their performance.

How to download JEE Main response sheet and key

Candidates need to simply follow a few steps to do the same. They need to go to the official website and click on the link for the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 answer key. 

Once they log in, the provisional answer key and response sheet will be displayed on the screen. 

Candidates need to download both documents and compare their answers. This will give them an estimate of their probable scores before the announcement of the final result.

How to raise objection to JEE Main answer key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) oversees the entire application process for the Joint Entrance Examination for admission to engineering and technology programmes in Indian institutions.

It will open the JEE Main answer key objection window for the candidates to raise an objection against the provisional answer key. 

The candidates will be required to pay non-refundable charges of Rs 200 per question and provide the evidence for the objection. The NTA will lastly announce the final answer key and the results will be prepared based on this.

What are JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exam highlights

The 2026 JEE Main Session 2 was conducted in 566 evaluation centres in 304 cities across India and 14 international test centres.

The exam was computer-based, and an attempt was made to maintain a high level of security and monitoring. A total of 11.23 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. 

The JEE Main 2026 application window was open for Session 2 from February 1 to February 25. However, due to the huge number of complaints and the response from candidates, the window was reopened in March.

When will JEE Main 2026 result be declared

The JEE Main 2026 results are scheduled to be declared on April 20. Final scores will be calculated by picking the best scores of the candidates in both the JEE Main sessions.

Candidates should be closely monitoring the official website, and the answer key will be released soon.

Also Read: PSEB Class 8 Result 2026 Declared: Check Punjab Board 8th Result, Pass Percentage and Toppers
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Tags: JEE Main 2026 answer keyJEE Main response sheetJEE Main Session 2JEE Main Session 2 answer key 2026NTA JEE Main answer key 2026

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JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key Released: Check Response Sheet, Steps to Raise Objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in

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JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key Released: Check Response Sheet, Steps to Raise Objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key Released: Check Response Sheet, Steps to Raise Objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key Released: Check Response Sheet, Steps to Raise Objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key Released: Check Response Sheet, Steps to Raise Objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in

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