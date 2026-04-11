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Home > Education News > PSEB Class 8 Result 2026 Declared: Check Punjab Board 8th Result, Pass Percentage and Toppers

PSEB Class 8 Result 2026 Declared: Check Punjab Board 8th Result, Pass Percentage and Toppers

The Punjab School Education Board has announced the Class 8 board examination results for 2026.

PSEB Class 8 Result 2026
PSEB Class 8 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 11, 2026 12:54:14 IST

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PSEB Class 8 Result 2026 Declared: Check Punjab Board 8th Result, Pass Percentage and Toppers

The Punjab School Education Board has declared the result of the Class 8 board exam for 2026 with an overall pass percentage of 96.51 per cent. Students and parents can check the result on the official website of the board. Students all over the state have performed well this year, with a good number of students scoring high marks. The board has also published the topper’s data and the relevant statistics.

Where to check the PSEB Class 8 result 2026 online

Students can check the result on the official website, pseb.ac.in. The result link can be found in the part of the page titled “Middle Examination Result – February 2026″. On the home page.

Due to high traffic, the website may be temporarily slow. Students have to be patient if they are not able to load the page immediately.

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How to download the PSEB Class 8 result easily

For students to check the result, they have to perform a few simple tasks. They have to visit the official PSEB website and click on the Class 8 results link. After that, they have to fill in the details, such as roll number or name.

Once they submit the details, the result will be displayed on the screen. Students have to double-check their details and download the scorecard for future reference. It is better to keep a printed copy of the result for school admission and other purposes.

Who is the PSEB Class 8 topper of 2026

Tamanna, a daughter of Narinder Kumar belonging to a school in the Faridkot district, has secured the state topper this year.

She secured 600 out of 600, which is a perfect 100 per cent. Her achievement is one of the milestones of the results of this year. It is a testimony of hard work and dedication.

What are the PSEB Class 8 result statistics for 2026

As per the official statistics, a total of 262,996 students appeared for the examination, and 253,789 were successful. Boys’ and girls’ results were studied this year.

Girls gave better results. 97.74 per cent of girls were successful as compared to 95.42 per cent of boys. 

The overall performance is a clear indication of steady improvement in the basic level of education in the state.

What do PSEB Class 8 results mean for students

The board exam of Class 8 is one of the important examinations for a middle school student’s academics. Though it doesn’t give an answer to the choice of streams at the board level, it is a strong base for the same.

Students who have cleared the exam will be progressing to the higher classes. The academic pressure and expectations become more intense.

The Punjab School Education Board will release the district-wise performance and detailed statistics later in the coming days.

Also Read: India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Released: Check Selection Status and Download State-wise PDF
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Tags: psebPSEB 8th ResultPSEB Class 8 Result 2026PSEB Class 8 topperPunjab Board Class 8 Result 2026

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PSEB Class 8 Result 2026 Declared: Check Punjab Board 8th Result, Pass Percentage and Toppers

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PSEB Class 8 Result 2026 Declared: Check Punjab Board 8th Result, Pass Percentage and Toppers

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PSEB Class 8 Result 2026 Declared: Check Punjab Board 8th Result, Pass Percentage and Toppers
PSEB Class 8 Result 2026 Declared: Check Punjab Board 8th Result, Pass Percentage and Toppers
PSEB Class 8 Result 2026 Declared: Check Punjab Board 8th Result, Pass Percentage and Toppers
PSEB Class 8 Result 2026 Declared: Check Punjab Board 8th Result, Pass Percentage and Toppers

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