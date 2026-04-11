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Home > Education News > India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Released: Check Selection Status and Download State-wise PDF

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Released: Check Selection Status and Download State-wise PDF

The India Post has released the 2nd merit list for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026.

India Post GDS 2nd merit list 2026
India Post GDS 2nd merit list 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 11, 2026 11:55:01 IST

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India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Released: Check Selection Status and Download State-wise PDF

The India Post has released the 2nd merit list for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026, and candidates who are awaiting the result can check now through the official GDS portal. This selection process, which has attracted applicants from across India, is being conducted without a written exam. The selection is purely based on Class 10 marks, and the merit list is the only factor for shortlisting the candidates.

Where to check India Post GDS 2nd merit list 2026

The GDS 2nd merit list is available in a PDF format on the official India Post GDS website. The merit list is state-wise, and candidates can easily find their name in the list.

Candidates will have to select their respective state and download the corresponding PDF file. Since the files are quite long, it is advisable to use the search tools to find the registration number quickly.

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How to download GDS merit list

The downloading process is simple and can be completed in a few steps. Candidates first need to visit the official India Post GDS portal. Once on the homepage, they need to click on the link for GDS Recruitment 2026 results.

After that, candidates need to select their state from the list. Once the PDF file opens, they can download it and find their registration number to check their selection status. Candidates should also save a copy of the GDS merit list for future reference, especially for document verification.

What is the selection criteria for GDS recruitment

Unlike many government recruitment processes, the GDS selection does not involve a written test or interview. The merit list is prepared solely based on marks obtained in Class 10.

The system uses an automated process to ensure transparency and fairness. Candidates with higher scores are given preference, and reservation policies are applied as per government norms.

This approach has simplified the recruitment process but also increased competition, as even small differences in marks can impact selection.

What is the document verification deadline

Those selected in the second merit list are directed to be present for verification of documents by July 1, 2026.

The verification of documents is compulsory to confirm the candidature. The selected candidates are required to be present in their appointed divisional office within the prescribed time period. Original documents for verification must be produced. 

Such documents include certificates related to education, identity proof and certificates for category, as applicable. If the verification due is not done within the stipulated time period, the candidature may be cancelled, and the remaining vacancy may be offered to other candidates.

What if your name is not in GDS merit list

If the name is not found in the second merit list, then candidates should not lose hope. The department would release further merit lists, according to the number of vacancies available. Therefore, it is advisable for such candidates to keep checking the official website regularly for updates.

Candidates who have documents ready can be quick to respond if called in the subsequent rounds.

The India Post is likely to continue the recruitment process in a structured manner and fill all the vacant posts.

Also Read: Telangana Inter Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Marks Memo Download Link at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in  

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Tags: GDS Merit List 2026GDS ResultIndia Post GDSIndia Post GDS 2nd merit list 2026India Post Recruitment

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India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Released: Check Selection Status and Download State-wise PDF

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India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Released: Check Selection Status and Download State-wise PDF

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