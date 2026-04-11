Big Win For Iran Before JD Vance-Led Talks Begin In Pakistan: Tehran Secures $6 Billion Breakthrough, US To Release Iranian Frozen Funds

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Cricket Boat Overturned Bollywood actor iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Cricket Boat Overturned Bollywood actor iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Cricket Boat Overturned Bollywood actor iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Cricket Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Cricket Boat Overturned Bollywood actor iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Cricket Boat Overturned Bollywood actor iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Cricket Boat Overturned Bollywood actor iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Cricket Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Big Win For Iran Before JD Vance-Led Talks Begin In Pakistan: Tehran Secures $6 Billion Breakthrough, US To Release Iranian Frozen Funds

Big Win For Iran Before JD Vance-Led Talks Begin In Pakistan: Tehran Secures $6 Billion Breakthrough, US To Release Iranian Frozen Funds

Iran has reportedly secured an early diplomatic victory ahead of crucial talks with the United States in Pakistan. Washington has agreed to unfreeze billions of dollars in Iranian assets held abroad. The move is being seen as a signal of seriousness before negotiations involving US Vice President JD Vance begin.

US may unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian assets before talks in Pakistan, signalling momentum ahead of JD Vance-led negotiations. Photo: AI created.
US may unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian assets before talks in Pakistan, signalling momentum ahead of JD Vance-led negotiations. Photo: AI created.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: April 11, 2026 15:51:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Big Win For Iran Before JD Vance-Led Talks Begin In Pakistan: Tehran Secures $6 Billion Breakthrough, US To Release Iranian Frozen Funds

Iran has secured a big win even before the talks start with the US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance in Pakistan. A senior Iranian source told Reuters on Saturday the US had agreed to release Iranian frozen assets held in Qatar and other foreign banks, welcoming the move as a sign of “seriousness” in reaching a deal with Washington in talks in Islamabad. The source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters that unfreezing the assets was “directly linked to ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz”, which is expected to be a key issue in the talks.

The senior source did not give a value for the assets that Washington had agreed to unfreeze. A second Iranian source said the United States had agreed to release $6 billion of frozen Iranian funds held by Qatar.

There was no immediate statement from the United States about any unfreezing of assets. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

You Might Be Interested In

What Are The Iranian Assets Frozen By US?

The $6 billion, originally frozen in 2018, had been due for release in 2023 as part of a U.S.-Iranian prisoner swap but the funds were again frozen by the administration of President Joe Biden following the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel by Iran’s ally, the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

U.S. officials said at the time that Iran would not be able to access the money for the foreseeable future, stressing that Washington retained the right to completely freeze the account.

How US Sanctions On Iran Crippled Iranian Funds, Assets 

The funds stem from Iranian oil sales to South Korea and had been blocked in South Korean banks after President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran in 2018 – during his first term in the White House – and scrapped a deal between world powers and Tehran over its nuclear programme.

Under the September 2023 U.S.–Iran prisoner swap mediated by Doha, the money was transferred to Qatari bank accounts. The prisoner swap involved the release of five U.S. citizens detained in Iran in exchange for the funds’ release and the release of five Iranians held in the United States. U.S. officials said at that time that the money was restricted to humanitarian use only, to be disbursed to approved vendors for food, medicine, medical equipment and agricultural goods shipped into Iran under U.S. Treasury oversight.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Iranian Delegation Arrives In Pakistan For High-Stakes Peace Talks With US; Who’s Part Of The Team?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1iran frozen assetsIran US Warislamabad accordIslamabad talkspakistan newsUS Iran talksWorld news

RELATED News

Face Disfigured, Leg Injured: Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Missing From Public View But Leads War, US Talks Remotely

Is China Secretly Arming Iran Amid Islamabad Peace Talks? US Intelligence Provides Shocking Update Claiming ‘Beijing Preparing To…’

Iran-US Talks Delayed In Pakistan: Tehran Not Ready To Meet JD Vance Team? Panic In Islamabad

Minab 168: Iranian Delegation’s ‘Companions’ — Blood-Soaked Bags And Shoes — On Flight To Pakistan For Peace Talks

Is US Planning Another Attack On Iran? Trump Deploys More Forces To West Asia Ahead Of ‘Make-or-Break’ Key Islamabad Talks

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Tanvi Khanna? Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Andheri Flat Accused In Pet Dog Abuse Case; Police Investigates

CSK vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match For Free Online and On TV?

Big Win For Iran Before JD Vance-Led Talks Begin In Pakistan: Tehran Secures $6 Billion Breakthrough, US To Release Iranian Frozen Funds

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

Kanpur Dowry Horror: Retired Railway Official Brutally Beats Daughter-in-Law On Street, Clothes Torn As She Begs For Mercy – Watch

KCET Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Exam Schedule, Download Hall Ticket at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Who Is Amit Kshatriya? Indian-Origin Senior NASA Leader Behind Artemis II Success, Leads 10 Centres, Advises Jared Isaacman

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Warns Of Rising Heat, Thunderstorms And Humidity Surge Across State This Week Amid Regional Rainfall Variations

IPL Betting Den Stormed: Nagpur Crime Branch Busts Manish Nagar Racket; Rs 11.84 Lakh Seized

India’s Popular Vastu Expert Acharaya Pankit Goyal Reveals Why Most Businesses Fail, And How Vastu Can Help Fix It

Big Win For Iran Before JD Vance-Led Talks Begin In Pakistan: Tehran Secures $6 Billion Breakthrough, US To Release Iranian Frozen Funds

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Big Win For Iran Before JD Vance-Led Talks Begin In Pakistan: Tehran Secures $6 Billion Breakthrough, US To Release Iranian Frozen Funds

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Big Win For Iran Before JD Vance-Led Talks Begin In Pakistan: Tehran Secures $6 Billion Breakthrough, US To Release Iranian Frozen Funds
Big Win For Iran Before JD Vance-Led Talks Begin In Pakistan: Tehran Secures $6 Billion Breakthrough, US To Release Iranian Frozen Funds
Big Win For Iran Before JD Vance-Led Talks Begin In Pakistan: Tehran Secures $6 Billion Breakthrough, US To Release Iranian Frozen Funds
Big Win For Iran Before JD Vance-Led Talks Begin In Pakistan: Tehran Secures $6 Billion Breakthrough, US To Release Iranian Frozen Funds

QUICK LINKS