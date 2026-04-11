‘Organized Fraud Wearing Love’s Face’: Bumble Date Horror in Kolkata Turns Into Rs 8,500 Cafe Bill Trap as Girl Vanishes Laughing, Viral Post Sparks Massive Outrage

A Bumble date in Kolkata has gone viral after a young man claimed he was trapped in an alleged cafe billing scam and forced to pay Rs 8,500 for a simple outing. According to the viral post, the woman he matched with asked him to meet at a cafe. What began as a normal first date over coffee and hookah soon turned into a shocking experience when he was handed an unusually high bill. The situation became more disturbing when cafe staff allegedly surrounded him and pressured him to pay, while the woman reportedly walked away laughing. The incident has sparked outrage online, with many social media users warning others about similar dating app scams.

How Kolkata Man’s Bumble Date Turns into Scam?

A young man in Kolkata matched with a woman on Bumble, and she invited him to meet at Couple Cafe Zone near Ranikuthi for their first date. Everything seemed normal at first. The two ordered coffee and hookah, and the outing appeared to be going smoothly.

But things took a shocking turn when the bill arrived, it was Rs 8,500. Before the man could even react, the Cae staff allegedly surrounded him and pressured him to pay. When he looked at the woman for help or an explanation, she was already leaving the cafe, reportedly laughing.

What Is Honey Trap Billing Fraud?



Honey Trap Billing Fraud is a scam in which someone uses a fake romantic or friendly setput to lure a person into a trap and make them pay money unfairly.

In cases like dating app scams, the fraud often works like first, a person matches with someone attractive online. The scammer suggests meeting at a specific cafe, bar, or restaurant. Once there, overpriced items and fake charges are added to the bill.

To fulfil the plan, staff members may pressure, threaten, or intimidate the victim into paying and the person who invited them is often part of the plan.

Social Media Reactions

One users wrote, ‘Similar situation happened with one of my friend in Pune.He found girl on tinder,went cafe. The bill was 16000rs.He fought with them and paid 13K to comeout of the cafe.happened last month.He didn’t filed FIR cz his father is cop in KA and don’t want make issue front of his fam”

Second user said. “If a boy did this, it would be kidnapping or extortion. When a girl does it, it’s just dating app fun?

​This isn’t a date, it’s a well-planned heist. Stop being so desperate for a match that you lose your common sense. Next time, tell her Chalo Chai Sutta Bar, see how fast she unmatches you!”Third user commented, “Bhai ne coffee pi aur Rs 8500 ka subscription le liya. Bumble Premium se bhi mahenga pad gaya date.” (Bro had a coffee and walked away with an Rs 8500 subscription. Cost him more than Bumble Premium itself.)”