Dhurandhar 2 Drama: Lucknow Family Beats Staff After Kid Ban, Parenting Outrage Goes Viral On Social Media

A Lucknow multiplex experienced violent behavior during its movie premiere after the event started with glamorous Hollywood elements, which developed into physical conflict between viewers.

The family began fighting with each other after representatives from Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 movie screening told them that their minor child needed to leave the theater. The family insisted on entering the theater despite the CBFC giving the film an Adults Only (A) classification, which led to staff members being pushed and punched.

The 24-second viral video shows institutional rules clashing with personal rights, which leaves viewers and online commentators uncertain about how this situation teaches children who are the focus of the conflict.

CBFC Certification Defiance

The main issue of the conflict arises from the complete failure to follow CBFC certification rules, which serve to protect underage viewers from adult content. The film Dhurandhar 2 received an ‘A’ rating because it contained extreme violent scenes that the rating board considered inappropriate for viewers younger than 18.

The cinema management at Emerald Mall faced physical aggression from patrons who did not understand the age restriction regulations that the theater required them to follow. The patrons who refuse to follow age restrictions demonstrate their belief that the rating system only serves as a suggestion, which they can choose to ignore.

Parents who try to enter through these gates at their child care centers not only break industry rules but also force their children to experience mental distress before they reach the proper age.

Normalizing Aggressive Parenting

The online platforms have experienced increased activity with the term “aggressive parenting” because critics believe that the father who fought staff members while his child was present created more damage than the movie itself.

Lulu mall, Lucknow UP: Kid stopped from watching Dhurandhar 2, family member loses control and clashes with theatre staff. pic.twitter.com/9rBSjRumrd — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 27, 2026







When parents use violent methods to address a situation that involves either logistical problems or legal restrictions, they show their children that physical strength can be used as a negotiation tool. The behavior of this group, which follows “herd mentality,” shows low emotional intelligence because its members prioritize their egos over their children’s needs.

The parents chose to show their child the violent content because they wanted to protect him from “A”-rated violence, which they displayed through their actual fight in the lobby area when they used aggression to respond to being denied access.

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