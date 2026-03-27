Viral Ram Navami Video: Woman Highlights Kanjak Food Waste; Shocked And Angry Netizen Reacts, ‘How Many Know Why Kanya Pujan Is Done?’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
FBI director JioHotstar CM meeting India Mardaani 3 netflix avalanche accident realme donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Donald Trump Iran remarks AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers American currency redesign FBI director JioHotstar CM meeting India Mardaani 3 netflix avalanche accident realme donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Donald Trump Iran remarks AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers American currency redesign FBI director JioHotstar CM meeting India Mardaani 3 netflix avalanche accident realme donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Donald Trump Iran remarks AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers American currency redesign FBI director JioHotstar CM meeting India Mardaani 3 netflix avalanche accident realme donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Donald Trump Iran remarks AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers American currency redesign
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
FBI director JioHotstar CM meeting India Mardaani 3 netflix avalanche accident realme donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Donald Trump Iran remarks AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers American currency redesign FBI director JioHotstar CM meeting India Mardaani 3 netflix avalanche accident realme donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Donald Trump Iran remarks AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers American currency redesign FBI director JioHotstar CM meeting India Mardaani 3 netflix avalanche accident realme donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Donald Trump Iran remarks AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers American currency redesign FBI director JioHotstar CM meeting India Mardaani 3 netflix avalanche accident realme donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Donald Trump Iran remarks AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers American currency redesign
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Viral Ram Navami Video: Woman Highlights Kanjak Food Waste; Shocked And Angry Netizen Reacts, ‘How Many Know Why Kanya Pujan Is Done?’

Viral Ram Navami Video: Woman Highlights Kanjak Food Waste; Shocked And Angry Netizen Reacts, ‘How Many Know Why Kanya Pujan Is Done?’

A viral video highlights Kanjak prasad being discarded during Ram Navami, sparking concern over fading traditions. Devotees question how sacred offerings to Goddess Durga are wasted, urging mindful practices to preserve spiritual values.

Viral Video Exposes Kanjak Prasad Wastage
Viral Video Exposes Kanjak Prasad Wastage

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 27, 2026 21:54:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Ram Navami Video: Woman Highlights Kanjak Food Waste; Shocked And Angry Netizen Reacts, ‘How Many Know Why Kanya Pujan Is Done?’

The Kanjak tradition, which people observe during Navratri and Ram Navami, requires worshippers to treat young girls as living embodiments of Goddess Durga. The devotees prepare a sacred meal that includes halwa, puri, and chana through their dedicated cooking efforts. 

A woman became concerned about a viral video, which she shared to show how people currently practice this custom. The video shows how children who attend the ritual to receive cash and gifts discard the prasad, which people prepared with care, on the streets and in trash bins. 

Tradition Versus Kanjak Food Wastage

The core of the Kanjak ceremony is the “bhog,” which is considered a blessing from the deity. When this sanctified food becomes part of Kanjak food wastage, it creates a significant spiritual disconnect.

You Might Be Interested In



Facts suggest that during peak festival hours, children visit dozens of households within a single housing complex. Physiologically, it is impossible for a child to consume fifteen to twenty meals in one morning. Consequently, the surplus food is often dumped once the child moves out of the donor’s sight.

This lack of “sanskar” or values regarding the sanctity of prasad indicates a shift from a ritual of reverence to one of mere collection, where the monetary gift outweighs the spiritual meal.

Navratri Devotion Amidst Ritual Misuse

The strict fasting requirements and early morning work needed to maintain pure offerings during Navratri celebrations create a major emotional burden for devotees. The social tension arises when particular communities use their decision-making authority to determine who they will let join their activities based on their understanding of others’ motivations.

Observers suggest that to preserve the sanctity of the festival, givers should pivot toward offering dry snacks, fruits, or donating the bulk of the cooked food to those in genuine hunger. People must keep the tradition intact because it requires both proper evolution and essential elements of its original identity.

The “wrath of Annapurna” will occur, and the goddess’s blessing will lose its sacredness if people fail to protect the tradition through their unauthorized changes.

Also Read: Trisha Kar Madhu Viral  Sexy Video Leaked: Bhojpuri Actress’s Bold And Revealing Outfit in MMS Triggers Massive Storm, Fans Can’t Stop Watching Online – Check Out Here

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Kanjak ritualnavratriRam Navami

RELATED News

UP Wedding Chaos: Groom’s Cousin Jumps Into Drain To Retrieve His New iPhone 17, Viral Video Leaves Guests Stunned

Ashok Kharat Rupali Chakankar Viral MMS: Is There A Real Video Link? Everything You Need To Know

27 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Happy Sri Rama Navami 2026 Wishes: Check Out Top Quotes, Captions, WhatsApp Status And Greetings To Share With Your Friends And Family On The Last Day Of Chaitra Navratri

Narhari Zirwal Viral MMS: Who Is The Transgender Seen With Maharashtra Minister In The Leaked Obscene Video? Everything You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Viral Ram Navami Video: Woman Highlights Kanjak Food Waste; Shocked And Angry Netizen Reacts, ‘How Many Know Why Kanya Pujan Is Done?’

PSL 2026: Naseem Shah vs. Maryam Nawaz! Political Storm Erupts Over ‘Queen at Lord’s’ Remark

Kash Patel ‘Sniffing And Smoking Cigars’: Iranian-Linked Hackers Claim Breach Of FBI Director’s Personal Email, Leak Years Of Private Photos And Documents Online

Vijay Sethupathi’s Muthu Engira Kaattaan Now Streaming On JioHotstar: Is The Mind-Blowing Crime Thriller Web Series Living Up To The Hype?

PM Modi Calls High-Level CM Meet On West Asia Crisis, Nationwide Preparedness And Global Fallout Under Focus

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener: What if Rain Gods Play Spoilsport in Bengaluru? DLS Rule Twist Explained

Mardaani 3 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Rani Mukerji’s Return as Fearless Cop in Action-Packed Thriller Online After Theatrical Run

Watch: Massive Avalanche Hits Zojila Pass On Srinagar-Leh Highway, Six Killed, Five Rescued From Vehicles Buried In Snow

PSL 2026: ‘Best in the World’ — Haris Rauf Claims Lahore Qalandars Bowling Attack is Better Than International Teams

Realme 16 5G Price In India Expected At Rs 17,999–19,999 Ahead Of April 2 Launch- Will It Redefine Budget Smartphones?

Viral Ram Navami Video: Woman Highlights Kanjak Food Waste; Shocked And Angry Netizen Reacts, ‘How Many Know Why Kanya Pujan Is Done?’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Ram Navami Video: Woman Highlights Kanjak Food Waste; Shocked And Angry Netizen Reacts, ‘How Many Know Why Kanya Pujan Is Done?’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Ram Navami Video: Woman Highlights Kanjak Food Waste; Shocked And Angry Netizen Reacts, ‘How Many Know Why Kanya Pujan Is Done?’
Viral Ram Navami Video: Woman Highlights Kanjak Food Waste; Shocked And Angry Netizen Reacts, ‘How Many Know Why Kanya Pujan Is Done?’
Viral Ram Navami Video: Woman Highlights Kanjak Food Waste; Shocked And Angry Netizen Reacts, ‘How Many Know Why Kanya Pujan Is Done?’
Viral Ram Navami Video: Woman Highlights Kanjak Food Waste; Shocked And Angry Netizen Reacts, ‘How Many Know Why Kanya Pujan Is Done?’

QUICK LINKS